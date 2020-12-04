West Coast community mourns loss of electrocuted shop owner

Christine Rowley was electrocuted at the Inangahua general store on the West Coast. (File photo).

A small West Coast community is mourning the loss of a prominent shop owner who was electrocuted.

Christine Rowley, aged in her 60s, was working at the Inangahua general store in Inangahua Junction when she was killed on Thursday.

Her body was found by a visitor to the Upper Buller Gorge Rd store about 1.15pm.

It's unclear how Rowley was electrocuted.

READ MORE:

* Woman electrocuted in workplace incident on the West Coast

* Weather: Heavy rain and strong winds hit both islands, causing damage and slips

* Slip partially blocks SH6 in the Buller Gorge



Police and WorkSafe are investigating.

Several tributes to Rowley have emerged on social media.

Inangahua is about 34 kilometres north of Reefton and 46 kilometres southeast of Westport.

The population, according to census data, was 864 in 2018.

Rowley's son declined to comment when contacted by Stuff on Friday morning.