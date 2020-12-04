Hamilton Zoo's chimpanzee troop is expecting a new baby

Hamilton Zoo's Chiku will become a big sister this summer with mum Sanda pregnant again.

The pitter-patter of little chimpanzee feet will be welcomed at Hamilton Zoo in the coming months.

The zoo announced on Friday morning that chimpanzee Sanda is pregnant and due to give birth in early summer.

This will be baby number two for 34-year-old Sanda and 27-year-old dad Luka.

Sanda already has four-year-old crowd favourite Chiku in the troop.

Expected to arrive in early summer, the new baby will take the troop number to seven. An announcement on the birth will be made once Mum and the extended family have had the chance to bond with the baby.

Hamilton Zoo team leader of primates, Anuradha Jayasinghe, said staff were excited to have another chimpanzee baby on the way after an unsettling year of change.

“Sanda is an amazing mum, and the troop adore little Chiku, so we can’t wait for this new arrival.”

The gestation period for chimps is around eight months. Breeding programmes such as the one at Hamilton Zoo are crucial to the survival of the species. Chimps are endangered in the wild.

“Conservation and the survival of native and exotic wildlife is at the heart of everything we do.”

Jayasinghe said the troop is currently off display while their outdoor enclosure is upgraded.

“Sanda’s successful conception and pregnancy is a testament to the outstanding care of our primate keepers.”

Hamilton Zoo supports the Jane Goodall Foundation and its work with chimpanzees.

The Foundation is dedicated to protecting chimpanzees and conserving critical habitat while strengthening surrounding communities and empowering the next generation of conservation leaders.