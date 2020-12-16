Auckland's Muriwai Beach to close to vehicles for first time over summer season

There are increasing concerns about the behaviour of people who drive vehicles on Muriwai Beach in northwest Auckland.

Safety concerns and fire risks have led to a decision to bar vehicles from a popular Auckland beach over summer.

Muriwai Beach on the west coast is one of just two Auckland beaches where people are allowed to drive with a special permit.

Auckland Council said in the 12 months leading up to June 2020, 2715 people had applied for and obtained a permit to drive on the beach – but this is estimated to be less than half of the actual number of vehicles that drive on it.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Increasing numbers of people are using vehicles on Muriwai Beach, locals say.

Vehicle access points at Coast Rd, Rimmer Rd, and Wilson Rd will be closed from December 23 until January 10, 2021.

READ MORE:

* Clamp down on beach driving

* New driving regulations not making Muriwai Beach any safer - lifeguard

* Muriwai 4WD tragedy reveals dangerous driving on beach

* Muriwai Beach: Four killed after 4WD rolls



Tasman Rd will remain closed as it did under normal seasonal restrictions.

Rodney Local Board chairman Phelan Pirrie said it is the first time the council and other agencies have chosen to close access to vehicles over the busiest weeks of summer.

Other agencies involved in the decision include Fire and Emergency, police, the Department of Conservation, Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara Ngahere and the surf lifesaving club.

Pirrie said the whole of Muriwai is “incredibly popular” over summer and this year is likely to be no different.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The vehicle access point at Muriwai Beach needs to be managed better, locals say.

“First and foremost, this decision is about safety and fire risk. This is an opportunity to limit vehicles in sensitive areas like the dunes and in near the adjacent forest where summer fire risk is extremely high.”

Pirrie said when hundreds of people are using the beach, including young children, removing vehicles from the mix is a “no-brainer”.

Locals living in the vicinity of the beach previously told Suff they want Auckland Council to provide a better way to manage vehicles on it without closing access altogether.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff President of Muriwai Community Association Simon Leitch at the vehicle access point at Muriwai Beach.

They said they have attempted to work with the council to introduce a better management plan – but officials haven’t been too responsive.

Muriwai Community Association president Simon Leitch said they had witnessed a successful model introduced by the Muriwai Fishing Club.

It is self-policed and sees members given a gate key to access the beach. Those who break the rules of their membership have their key revoked.

Leitch said the council would be better off doing something similar rather than its permit system, as it is not working.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Vehicles, pedestrians, dirt bikes and horses usually share the vehicle access point at Muriwai Beach.

There are a growing number of people who are on the beach “ripping around” in the dunes, lighting fires, and not respecting the environment and other beach users, he said.

There have “definitely” been more crashes in recent years.

“It’s not a case of if but when there will be more nasty accidents, and no-one wants that.”

Muriwai local Bruce Ritchie said driver behaviour is increasingly bad and there is a lack of respect for other beach users and the environment.

However, many locals drive onto the beach for activities such as fishing and kite surfing. To have that freedom taken away entirely would be “just not right”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff No vehicles would be permitted on Muriwai Beach from December 23 until January 10, 2021.

He is part of the fire brigade and has seen a number of incidents on the beach, including a “nasty” motorbike accident which left a rider critically injured.

Weekends saw the worst of it and Ritchie said it was “quite literally like Mad Max”.

He has seen people lying on roofs on four-wheel drives as they are driven, people on trail bikes with no helmets, and many doing wheelies.

Auckland Council general manager of parks, sport and recreation Mace Ward agreed the number of vehicles on the beach has increased significantly in recent years.

“When you have a popular recreation location that is also considered a drivable ‘road’ the mix of uses can lead to dire consequences,” Ward said.

“We have seen dozens of vehicle incidents over the years, some with tragic outcomes and others that are near misses, silly mistakes or clear cases of bad decision-making by inexperienced drivers.”

Ward said another disappointing factor is the damage caused to fragile dunes and coastal ecosystems, fire damage and anti-social behaviour.

It is not yet known what plans Auckland Council has in place to manage vehicle access once the summer period ends.

Auckland Council said signs will be put up near closed entrances to the beach, as well as signs at major turnoffs along State Highway 16 to Muriwai.

Park staff and police will also have a visible presence at the beach.