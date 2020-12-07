Woman electrocuted by homemade etching machine

Christine Rowley was electrocuted near the old Inangahua general store on the West Coast. (File photo).

A woman electrocuted on the West Coast was using a homemade etching machine.

Christine Rowley, aged in her 60s, was using the machine to burn designs on to wood at the back of the old Inangahua general store in Inangahua Junction when she was killed on Thursday.

Sergeant Mark Rowbottom said she was electrocuted while using the machine at the back of the shop.

The shop was open at the time and her body was found by a member of the public in the Upper Buller Gorge Rd building about 1.15pm, Rowbottom said.

Stuff understands the person got a minor shock when they tried to help her. They did not need medical treatment.

123RF.com Burning designs onto wood is an artform also known as pyrography or wood burning.

Rowbottom said the incident would be investigated by police and WorkSafe, including how safe the machine was.

“It’s something we don’t think you can buy off the shelf. It might have been designed by the deceased or someone had done it for her to burn designs onto wood,” he said.

Several tributes to Rowley have emerged on social media.

Inangahua is about 34 kilometres north of Reefton and 46km southeast of Westport.

The population of the wider area, according to census data, was 864 in 2018.

Rowley's son declined to comment when contacted by Stuff on Friday.