Fire at Ponsonby church 'suspicious', say police

A fire that devastated an Auckland church on Saturday is being treated as suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said on Tuesday that while the inquiry was still in its early stages, the fire at St Stephen’s Presbyterian Church in Ponsonby was being treated as suspicious and police were investigating.

Police had been working closely with fire investigators, the spokeswoman said.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the fire just before 3.30pm. At its peak, 18 crews were fighting the fire.

The 134-year-old church on Jervois Rd is a Heritage New Zealand building made from kauri.

The 20-metre by 40-metre fire broke out in the main hall of the single-story church.

Reverend Grant Ridout watched as dozens of firefighters tackled the enormous blaze .In the wake of the fire, the congregation met for what he called a “messy and loose” service on Sunday, to continue its legacy.

“We may have temporarily lost our building, but we have not lost each other and God.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff St Stephen’s church in Ponsonby has been left with burnt holes in the ceiling and charred window frames after a fire.

Ridout said the church nave had been “heavily impacted” and the church needed “extensive repair”.

He said the church’s priority was the safety of the St Stephen’s community and the public.

“We are working tirelessly in conjunction with engineers and safety specialists to put in the necessary precautions, as well as removing residual debris to keep everyone safe.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Flames on the roof of the church on Saturday.

He said the congregation had been overwhelmed by the community’s support, with messages and “little acts of kindness” coming in thick and fast.

“Many people grieve the loss of the stunning heritage building we normally meet in. With the support of the wider community, we will restore it to something everyone can be proud of.”

A Givealittle page had been set up to help towards the church’s repair. It had raised $1110 to date.