The small district with the highest rates in the country

Carterton has some of the highest rates in the country.

An 83-year-old Carterton gardener on a fixed income is paying more in rates than she does for groceries.

Despite having to bear the heaviest rates burden in the country, according to the Taxpayers Union, Helen Dew​ doesn’t mind because she appreciates what they pay for.

“It doesn’t bother me because I live frugally and I grow all my own vegetables and I own my own home freehold. It must be harder for those paying rent or on a mortgage,” she said.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Carterton gardener Helen Dew pays more in rates than she does on groceries.

Growing a lot of her own food in her home garden, Dew spends around $200 a month on groceries but her monthly rates bill is more than $250.

Central Business District property owner and resident Ross Black​ estimated he paid around $10,000 a year in rates and was “not happy” to see Carterton topping this survey again.

“It’s nothing to be proud of is it?”

Leading into the last local body elections, Black formed agroup called Rates Resistance but, despite several councillors running on a rates reduction platform, he was disappointed nothing had been done to rein rates in.

PIERS FULLER/STUFF/Stuff Carterton Mayor Greg Lang said his council is tackling water issues on several fronts.

Carterton District Council Mayor Greg Lang​ questioned the equity of the Taxpayers’ Union’s calculations. All councils struck their rates differently and some had extra charges for water and other services which were not worked into the final costings.

“It’s not apples with apples. They say it is but there’s no way that it is. Like some councils charge for water, some don’t, it’s as simple as that.”

According to the figures, Carterton nudged out Auckland to charge the highest average annual rates bill at just over $3472 a year. The nationwide median was just under $2500 and the lowest was Central Otago District Council at $1444.

“The reality is that we’re a small council that is responsibly looking after our infrastructure and our community. We’re not putting infrastructure upgrades off... we’re planning for the future,” Lang said.

PIERS FULLER/Stuff The Carterton Waste Water Scheme is undergoing an $8.5 million upgrade.

“We’re looking at the whole picture and seeing this is what we’ve got to do to grow. Our community has these expectations and this is where we are.”

Lang noted his council was rated ninth nationwide in terms of operational costs per population.

Carterton’s council was in the middle of upgrading its waste water plant at a cost of around $8.5 million. The vast majority is being paid for by urban ratepayers, costing them $500 per urban household per year.

The $9m-$10m events centre which was built several years ago was costing households around $175 per year.

PIERS FULLER/Stuff Tessa Bunny has gone from living in the lowest ratepaying district to the highest.

Carterton resident Tessa Bunny​ is a ratepayer with experience of living in districts at both ends of the Taxpayers’ Union spectrum, having lived in Central Otago where the rates are comparatively low.

Historically councils’ rates had been “unrealistically low” for what they were expected to provide, she said.

“But I think with all the living costs and everything going up for people on a fixed income I think it’s a really crippling cost.”

Former councillor Ruth Carter said the one thing you couldn’t count the cost of was the benefit of living here.

“You can't put a price on it but you can enjoy it every day. That’s what we're here for.”

Carterton community manager and mother of two Sarah Wright​ said while rates were expensive, what was the council supposed to give up in return of lower rates?

“Not fix the roads, not give us a free pool or not have a really nice events centre?”

The Local Government Commission proposed an amalgamation of Wairarapa’s three district councils, Masterton, Carterton and South Wairarapa in 2017, but a poll of residents voted down the proposal.