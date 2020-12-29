University student Ali Haidari on loving the Beehive, disliking the hills and increasing the refugee quota

In the second of our three-part series on refugees who have made the capital their home, Mandy Te spoke to Ali Haidari​, a 19-year-old university student who studies law, political science and public policy at Victoria University of Wellington.

Tell us about yourself.

I arrived in New Zealand in 2013 and had no English language understanding or speaking skills. I tried to learn as fast as possible. Education is my priority in life after my family and friends. I always try my best to do well and achieve my goals. I see myself as someone who is very motivated, caring, kind, punctual and organised.

My parents fled Afghanistan due to war, and me and my sister were both born in Iran. Coming from a refugee background and living in different countries, I have learnt a lot about life and been through hardship. Because of that, people around me say that I behave and act more mature to the teenagers my age. I’m eager to learn new things and I love to help people and give back to the community.

Why did you move to Wellington?

One of my biggest goals in life is being able to represent and be a voice for youth, my community and people around New Zealand. I decided to move to Wellington to study law, political science and public policy at Victoria University, and to pursue my dreams and goals in politics.

What is your favourite thing about Wellington?

The beautiful waterfront, local cafes, restaurants, shops and, most importantly, the Beehive. It's so great being able to watch what the Government does live by attending question time and parliamentary events.

Least favourite?

The hills that I have to walk up to, to get to university, and the rent prices are very expensive

What do you miss the most about your ancestral country?

To be honest, I don't miss anything about it as I've been fulfilled with thousands of opportunities here and I've been able to discover who I truly am as a person.

At what age were you the happiest? Why?

I would say 18 because I was able to discover myself more as a person. I managed to get out of my comfort zone and try new things. What really made it special for me is I met so many kind and caring people around the country that are now an important part of my life. Now moving forward, I’m 19 and I hope my journey gets happier and better.

How do you feel about the future?

I feel a little nervous but excited at the same time. I don't really know what’s going to happen or what to expect as the world and things around us changes so quickly. The thing I’m looking forward to the most is graduating from university and going out to the real world, and being able to make a difference.

Should New Zealand increase its refugee quota?

It is always good to have diversity and to help those who need help. Many refugee parents flee from their countries to be able to start a new life and find better opportunities for their kids. An example is my family. If my parents didn’t leave Afghanistan or Iran, I don't think I would have had the opportunities that I have today.

We all know it is a basic human right. Everyone deserves to live with freedom and peace so it will be great if New Zealand increased its refugee quota.