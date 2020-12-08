Firing range clearance in Bamyan, Afghanistan well under way

Stuff's Paula Penfold and Eugene Bingham talk to The Detail's Sharon Brettkelly about how this story unfolded.(First published November 2019)

The clearing of firing ranges used by Kiwi troops in Afghanistan is well ahead of schedule, according to the New Zealand Defence Force.

The NZDF was ordered by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in November to urgently clear the ranges following the Stuff Circuit investigation, Life + Limb.

The investigation exposed the deaths and injuries of 17 civilians in nine separate incidents connected to New Zealand firing ranges in the country.

Markers stretch into the hillside at this former firing range in the Dragon Valley.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NZDF said the contractor carrying out the additional clearance of five firing ranges used by the organisation in the Bamyan province in Afghanistan was ahead of schedule after the first stage of the project.

The contractor, Organisation for Mine clearance and Afghan Rehabilitation (OMAR), an Afghanistan-based organisation that has been operating for 27 years, began the additional clearance work in June.

By the end of the first stage of clearance at the end of October it had cleared 39 per cent of the area, which was 7 per cent ahead of schedule.

The Afghan Directorate of Mine Action Coordination (DMAC), which is overseeing the clearance work, has estimated that it will take up to 52 weeks to complete. However, the work will be spread over two calendar years, because much of Bamyan province is covered by snow for five to six months each year.

By the end of October, OMAR had found and destroyed 684 items of unexploded ordnance/explosive remnants of war, 75 per cent of which were identified as being of non-International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) origin.

Phil Johnson Baskul, who lost two children, and Tohira, who lost two children, with one of Tohira’s other children, at the cemetery in Bamyan.

The remaining 25 per cent was identified as ammunition types used by ISAF countries, with 11 per cent of the total being ammunition types that were also used by the NZDF.

The New Zealand Provincial Reconstruction Team (NZPRT) operated the ranges to fire non-explosive small-arms rounds, as well as some high-explosive ammunition types.

OMAR’s findings so far reflect the long history of conflict in Afghanistan and are consistent with the remnants found by the NZPRT during its deployment in Bamyan from 2003-2013. During the decade the NZPRT was deployed a considerable amount of foreign military unexploded ordnance/explosive remnants of war was discovered and disposed of by the team.

When the NZPRT team withdrew from Afghanistan it cleared the firing ranges in accordance with the standards of the time.

Stuff-co-nz Children killed in an explosion caused by a device left behind on a New Zealand firing range in Afghanistan. For Stuff Circuit's documentary Life + Limb. L-R: Hussain Khudabakhsh, Hussain Bakhsh Mohammad, Amina Nowruz, and names unknown.

However, after the NZDF deployments finished ISAF introduced a new standard for range clearance, which was then adopted by DMAC.

To meet that new standard the NZDF signed a contract with OMAR to undertake additional clearance of the range areas.

DMAC Firing Range Project Manager Hassamuddin Sedeqi said great progress had been made, with the operator surpassing the planned target.

“In addition, DMAC has been consistently monitoring the project to ensure that the activities conducted in the field have adhered to the Standard Operating Procedures and the national standards,” he said.