Man found wet and cold after search and rescue in Riverton

10:43, Dec 08 2020
The Riverton Coastguard was called in to help search for a man in the early hours of Tuesday morning. He was found near the Riverton harbour entrance in Taramea Bay.
John Hawkins/Stuff
A man was found “wet and cold” in the early hours of Tuesday morning following a search and rescue operation in Riverton.

Police found the man, an hour and half after the coastguard was called, in the water, “wet and cold” near the Riverton harbour entrance in Taramea Bay from a shore search.

The man was taken to Southland Hospital in a moderate condition.

Emergency services included police, the Riverton Coastguard, Fire and Emergency NZ, and St John New Zealand.

Coastguard volunteer Ian Coard​ said it was called to a rescue operation at 1.20am to assist police in the search for the man.

