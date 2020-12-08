South Korean diplomat accused of indecent assault will not be extradited - police

Korean diplomat Hongkon Kim has been charged with three counts of indecent assault.

Police have decided against extraditing a South Korean diplomat accused of indecent assault in Wellington.

In a statement on Tuesday, Detective Inspector John Van Den Heuvel said after considering evidence and legal advice, the threshold required for extradition proceedings had not been met.

A complaint of indecent assault involving a New Zealand embassy staffer was laid against South Korean diplomat Hongkon Kim in July last year.

After further investigation, he was arrested and charged with three counts of indecent assault, in February.

Van Den Heuvel said: “As the alleged offender had left New Zealand prior to the complaint being made to police, consideration had to be given to requesting the extradition of the alleged offender from his home country.

“After carefully considering the evidence and legal advice police has concluded that, while the standard of proof to prosecute the alleged offender and to seek a warrant of arrest had been met, the higher threshold required to initiate extradition proceedings has not been met.”

Kim was returned to South Korea from a Philippines posting after the allegations sparked a diplomatic issue in the country, opening up the prospect of New Zealand’s police seeking extradition.

Previously, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has raised the prosecution directly with South Korean President Moon Jae-In.

The move was described by Ardern as “one of the most significant” actions she could take.

Previously, the alleged victim, a Wellington man, said he was “bewildered” by the possibility Kim wouldn’t be extradited.

“If he can’t be extradited, just bloody tell us why. There needs to be an inquiry into this.

“The processes of justice need to be exhausted. If the courts decide that Kim is not guilty, well I will respect the court’s decision,” he said.

He said the months-long struggle for a resolution had taken its toll.

“I can’t sleep at night, ongoing stress, anxiety … My sense of self-worth has been destroyed, I have no trust in the processes of justice any more.”

Police said the complaint had been informed of the decision and “acknowledge the complainant was disappointed with this outcome”.