City slickers find their happy place after business crushed by Covid

Aucklanders Mel Gimblett and Michael Goldstein have traded corporate life for the country following lockdown and the collapse of their event management business.

With careers crashing and businesses bombing due to Covid-19, some Kiwis have forged new futures. Jo McKenzie-McLean meets Mel Gimblett and Michael Goldstein, who have traded corporate life for the country.

Dust billows on the dry Central Otago gravel road. Cows look up curiously from their grazing on one side of the road, while sheep stare solemnly from the other direction.

A nearby red-brick house sits in the middle of the vast farmland with unobstructed views of the Hawkdun Range.

The windows are flung open for relief from the 32-degree Oturehua heat outside, and a Brian Turner book sits on the coffee table with ripped off paper markers poking up through the pages.

READ MORE:

* The travel hot list: The Stuff travel team's picks of things to try in 2021

* Southland and Queenstown mayors enthuse over $700m data centre project

* Coronavirus: Star tourism attractions queue up for rescue money



The New Zealand poet and author is the village’s most famous resident.

Five months ago, two new “and very green” faces arrived in the remote village, during a hoar frost, with their belongings packed in a ute they drove down from Auckland six days earlier.

RNZ Queenstown has wheeled out some heavy artillery in a bid to attract domestic tourists this summer as it tries to compensate for the absence of international visitors.

Corporate couple Mel Gimblett and Michael Goldstein – to the shock of family and friends – left their central Auckland apartment to move to a farm house “in the middle of nowhere”.

“We decided to go on an adventure ... take a life break. So we packed the car and drove down,” Goldstein said.

The couple, who run an event management company, were in Mexico running a world motor racing event in March when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand was going into lockdown.

They were on the first flight back to Auckland and spent lockdown in their “tiny” 70-square-metre apartment. Early on, they realised their business was in trouble.

“Our business got really severely affected by Covid and we didn’t really need to be in Auckland. We were just existing, paying lots of rent and deciding what to do. It was an opportunity for us to say ‘do we want to do something different?' ”

The pair had spent time in Queenstown and Arrowtown over the past nine years running the NZ Golf Open, but chose to put themselves “completely in the middle of nowhere’’ – about 60km from Alexandra.

Supplied The couple say during lockdown in Auckland they were “just existing, paying lots of rent and deciding what to do”.

Their friend’s uncle had bought the Oturehua property earlier that year, and despite being told the place “was barely liveable”, they set off on their adventure.

“We became geeky hikers and bikers and got tramping boots. Our friends are like, ‘who are you?’, ‘you have been alpined’.

“When we got here it was so foreign ... we thought, how are we going to survive? We got given a bread maker when we moved because people didn’t think there would be any shops. Our biggest fear was where we would get coffee.”

Coffee thankfully is available – the town is home to the historic Gilchrist's General Store and the Oturehua Tavern and there is a cafe at Hayes Engineering. Life in the valley is “amazing” – and what initially was meant to be a two-month break has turned into a permanent move.

“The locals are so friendly ... we have a busy social life. People here just drop around like the old days.

“We are meeting all these people who have fascinating jobs and careers. The whole remote working thing is now an option and makes it all quite achievable.”