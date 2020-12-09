Vandals target Riwaka man's hoarded vehicles, smashing windows and breaking his heart

John Grant looks at the damage to his collection of cars after they were vandalised recently on his Riwaka property.

A Riwaka man left shaken after vandals smashed the windows of a number of his vehicles was “flabbergasted” to learn a group of primary school kids were the likely culprits.

A self-confessed hoarder, John Grant​, who lives at another property further along Main Rd Riwaka, said he became aware of the damage to his collection of old cars when he visited the section last week.

Grant said the windscreens and windows of at least seven vehicles had been deliberately smashed and it looked like the work of gangs, or “a pack of prairie dogs on drugs”.

A neighbour told him he didn’t see the vandalism taking place, but he saw a group of seven kids walking out of the driveway, the day of the incident as he was returning home.

Grant had since spoken to other people in the small community, including one woman who said her daughter had confessed she had been with the group, who were all 12 and 13 years old. She said she tried to stop the others from damaging the vehicles, but they wouldn’t listen to her.

He reported the damage and kids names to police and understood they were making enquires.

“It’s an awful sight to see, I hate it, I thought the gangs had attacked me.”

“There's just so much anger in it, they’ve done seven vehicles, so much glass is gone, it’s the sort of thing you do in a rage to send a message to somebody.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff The windows of Grant’s 1976 Ford Transit campervan were all smashed by vandals.

Grant said the “wanton vandalism” had left him feeling sad and demoralised.

It appeared rocks had been thrown through the windows of most of his vehicles, including his favourite, a 1976 Ford Transit campervan.

A mechanic and car enthusiast, Grant had owned the section for around 10 years and said it was where he had been storing vehicles.

The self-confessed car collector estimated he had at least another eight vehicles on the property he lived on, further down the road, including a 1940s Farmall tractor which was used on tobacco farms in the district, a Chevrolet army truck and a damaged 1984 Camaro Z28.

In February, Grant was given notice by Tasman District Council to "clear away, remove, screen or otherwise obscure from view all litter contained within the boundary" on that property after complaints were made about the rubbish being an eyesore.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF John Grant has been given a deadline to tidy his vehicle strewn Riwaka property after complaints to the council.

He had since put shade cloth up to screen the section off from view.

Grant said 10 years ago, what others might have said was rubbish or hoardings brought him joy.

“But with me getting older now and it is a lot of work and also I can’t feel positive about it, I’m at that stage where it is not making me happy.

“I’m definitely at that point of de-cluttering but it's a shame that these vandals have beaten me to it and damaged my cars before I can do them up and move them on.”

A silver Daihatsu he planned to do up and sell for $1000, was now only worth $100 for parts.

“To put all the glass back in is just not worth doing because it would cost more than what the car would sell for.”

Grant said it would take him another couple of days and a few hot baths to relax and feel positive again.

“I’m down, I headed for the sweets, I’ve been eating the Christmas biscuits before Christmas.”