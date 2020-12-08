Missing Wellington man Michael Kelly found dead

Missing man Michael Kelly has been found dead.

Missing Wellington man Michael Kelly was found dead on Tuesday, police say.

Kelly was last seen in Manor Park, Upper Hutt, on December 5, after leaving an address on foot and without a cellphone.

Police had been asking for any information about his whereabouts.

But a spokeswoman said he was found dead on Tuesday.

His death has been referred to the coroner, she said.