High Court overturns Thames Coromandel council's decision not to sign a climate change declaration

A High Court Judge has overturned a council's decision not to sign a national declaration on climate change, saying the decision-making process behind it was unlawful.

In a judgement released from Hamilton High Court on Tuesday, Justice Matthew Palmer quashed the Thames-Coromandel District Council's decision not to sign the Local Government New Zealand Declaration on Climate Change.

The council contravened the Local Government Act 2002, and its own Significance and Engagement Policy, by not conducting a thorough analysis of the policy or considering community consultation for it, Justice Palmer said.

He directed the council to reconsider the declaration “consistently with the law”.

TOM LEE/STUFF Community members rallied at Thames Coromandel District Council in April when they decided not to sign the declaration.

Justice Palmer said the impacts of climate change are likely to be “highly significant” for the Thames-Coromandel district.

The council knows it could be severely impacted by coastal erosion, risks of more landslides and flooding, increased fire and drought, diminishing biodiversity and acidification of the Firth of Thames, Justice Palmer said.

And it foresees the cost of replacing council infrastructure as between $63 million and $500 million – depending on whether the sea rises by half a metre to three metres, he said.

The law says the council should thoroughly analyse policies, and consider how the community could be affected, for important decisions like this, Justice Palmer said.

The likely effects of climate change and measures required to mitigate those effects are of “the highest public importance”.

At least the council should undertake a legal and financial analysis of the declaration, he said.

“Should the Council develop and implement an action plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support resilience in the district and how?

“Should it work with its communities to understand, prepare for and respond to the physical impacts of climate change, and how?

“Should it work with central government to deliver on national emission reduction targets, and how?

“These issues are significant.”

Across the country about 67 mayors and chairs of local councils have signed the Local Government New Zealand Declaration on Climate Change.

TOM LEE/STUFF Thames-Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie and chief executive Rob Williams during the April 2019 council meeting where the council voted against a climate change declaration. (File photo.)

The document urges responsive leadership and a holistic approach to climate change.

By signing it, councils pledge to outline their own climate change commitments while encouraging central government to be ambitious with its climate policy.

In April 2019, Thames-Coromandel District Councillors voted 6-3 against Mayor Sandra Goudie signing the declaration.

Goudie had earlier presented a report to the council, saying the declaration was a “potentially binding document” with “unknown financial consequences”. She said getting a legal opinion of the policy was an unnecessary expense.

Those who voted in favour of the declaration were Rex Simpson, Sally Christie and Strat Peters. Those who voted against were mayor Sandra Goudie, deputy mayor Tony Brljevich​​, Tony Fox, Murray McLean, Jan Bartley and Terry Walker.

TOM LEE/STUFF Community members rallied at Thames-Coromandel District Council in 2019, hoping it would sign the climate change declaration (file photo).

Protestors packed out the council meeting and school students gave impassioned pleas for action on climate change.

In July 2019, Hauraki Coromandel Climate Action (HCCA) applied to the High Court for a judicial review of the decision, with chair Denis Tegg saying he was “appalled” by the council's process.