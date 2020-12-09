Talley's fined more than $300,000 for worker safety breaches

An aerial photograph of the Talley’s factory at Port Motueka. (File photo)

Food processing company Talley’s Group has been fined more than $300,000 for two incidents where employees were injured after getting their hands stuck in conveyor belts.

Representatives for Talley’s appeared at the Nelson District Court for sentencing on charges of failing to ensure the health and safety of its employees.

Talley’s had previously pleaded guilty to the charges brought by WorkSafe New Zealand. In both cases foreign nationals had been injured while working at the company’s mussel factories.

The first incident took place at Talley’s mussel processing factory in Blenheim on April 20, 2016.

Korean national Yeong Hwa Lee had been working at the plant as a mussel opener for three months at the time of the incident.

Lee and another worker had been cleaning conveyor belts in the mussel opening area, when Lee got her right hand caught in the exposed nip point between the top of the conveyor belt and the roller.

While the machine controlling the belt had initially been turned off, Lee’s colleague had turned the machine on and then asked Lee to scrub an area of the belt he had missed.

The belt had to be cut to release Lee’s hand, and she sustained severe crush injuries and a laceration to her right hand.

An investigation by WorkSafe found that a previously installed guard had been removed from the nip point of the conveyor because of a biohazard, which had been caused by product getting trapped down the side of the guard.

Defence lawyer Jonathan Eaton argued in both cases that Talley’s had not installed guards on its mussel plant conveyor belts because they made cleaning more difficult and increased the risk of listeria.

There was a procedure to “lock out” the machine so it would not start unexpectedly, but this had not been adhered to.

WorkSafe lawyer Barbarella McCarthy argued for a starting point of a $350,000 fine for the sentence.

She said that while Talley’s was entitled to discounts for remorse, co-operation and a guilty plea, the company also three previous similar convictions.

Defence lawyer Jonathan Eaton said that while the decision of Lee’s colleague to turn the machine on had been “inexplicable”, Talley’s admitted the training and lockout measures had not been effective on the day.

Eaton said the guards on the machine had been removed because of concerns over listeria (with debris getting caught in the guards), with the company having to balance worker safety with public safety.

In his decision, Judge Garry Barkle said that because of the lack of guards, Talley's needed to take extra care with its lockout procedure.

“The short point is a lockout procedure does not increase or decrease the risk of listeria.”

Barkle agreed with McCarthy’s submission, but also gave discounts for remorse, co-operation, and guilty pleas from Talley’s – resulting in a total fine of $165,000.

The second incident occurred at the company’s Motueka mussel processing factory on April 29, 2017.

On this occasion, Malaysian national Tze Sheng Tan suffered fractures to both bones in his forearm while cleaning equipment in the plant’s half-shell department.

While hosing down a moving conveyor belt, Tan got his glove caught after reaching his hand out to pull debris off the belt.

Although it was a different type of machine than the one involved in the previous charge, Barkle said the incident in 2016 meant Talley’s had been “put on notice”.

In both cases guards had been put on the conveyor belts, but no steps had been taken until after each incident happened.

Judge Barkle imposed a fine of $169,000.

In both cases reparations were not sought, with the victims having returned to their home countries and not being contactable.

Talley’s chief executive Tony Hazlett said the company was sorry the accidents happened, and changes had been made to improve worker safety.

“Worker safety and the safety of the food we produce for consumers are both crucial when you are a food producer,” Hazlett said. “Getting the balance is challenging, as we aim for zero harm in all areas.”

Hazlett said following the 2016 incident in Blenheim, Talley’s ensured guards were kept in place at all times and lock out procedures were adhered to in all of their production facilities.

He said food safety risks had been mitigated using other, safer procedures.

”The accident in 2017 in our Motueka factory was quite different, but did involve cleaning procedures required for food safety. Again, we have since made changes to how this type of machinery is cleaned, to ensure accidents don’t happen, while ensuring our food products are safe for consumers.

“We are sorry these accidents happened, and we continue to invest heavily in health and safety practises, so that our team members can go home safe and well at the end of their working day.”