Man who died in Bluff Highway crash was a respected weightlifting coach, doctor

Anton De Croos competing in the Southland Olympic Weight Lifting training and club competitions in 2015.

Police have released the name of the man who died in a crash on Bluff Highway near the Waimatuku Bridge, Woodend, on December 5.

He was 81-year-old Dr Giovan Vincent Anthony De Croos, also known as Anton, of Invercargill.

De Croos was the only occupant of a Nissan Tiida that was found crashed off the highway at 10.25pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE:

* SH1: The long and less winding road

* Rubbish dumping drives south Auckland charity store volunteer to tears

* Butt brothers and Field Marshal upset Australian big guns in Len Smith Mile



Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police have named the man who died in a crash on Bluff Highway on December 5.

Police are appealing for any information from people who were travelling between Bluff and Invercargill between 9.30pm and 10.30pm.

Police are also appealing for any sightings of a light blue Hyundai Sonata Saloon.

De Croos, a Sri Lankan-born doctor, was one of the most respected athletes and coaches in the Olympic weightlifting movement.

In 2015, he was awarded a special plaque after more than 30 years of competition and coaching weightlifters in Invercargill.

De Croos won eight national titles in his native Sri Lanka during the 1960s before coming to New Zealand in 1970.

He won another three New Zealand titles before switching to powerlifting and heaving his way to two more national titles in the mid-1970s. He was also the New Zealand weightlifting team doctor at the 1990 Commonwealth Games.

De Croos had coached Southlanders into New Zealand teams and to two national titles.