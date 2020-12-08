One person dead after being trapped under vehicle in South Waikato

Emergency services responded to an incident in South Waikato following reports a person was trapped under a vehicle.

Police have confirmed that a person has died after being trapped under a vehicle in South Waikato.

The incident occurred at a property on Crawford Road, Piarere on Tuesday evening, Waikato police senior sergeant Craig Singer said.

“Unfortunately the male passed away under the vehicle,” Singer said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the incident just after 6pm, Shift Manager Daniel Nicholson said.

Two fire trucks were at the scene but left shortly after, he said.

The matter has been referred to the coroner, a police spokesperson said.