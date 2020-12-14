Shock as tyre dump mounts near shores of Lake Taupo

The tyre dump on a Puketapu Rd property close to Lake Taupo's Kawakawa Bay in 2015.

Taupō Mayor David Trewavas is mad that a mountain of used tyres dumped near Lake Taupō’s picturesque Western Bays lake has returned to haunt him.

It's growing again.

He estimates the pile, that first appeared in 2015, would now number at least 9000-strong.

Stressing that he was talking on behalf of Taupō and not the council, Trewavas called the addition of more tyres to the mound as “unbelievable”.

Taupo-Times Taupo Mayor David Trewavas is shocked to see the tyre dump growing again.

“To be honest it’s keeping me awake. It’s beautiful native bush there as well and it’s a real fire hazard and the only way they can put tyre fires out is with foam and foam will go straight into the creek and then the lake.”

That foam “just knackers waterways,” Trewavas told Stuff.

In 2015 the Taupō Mayor expressed “absolute shock” when the dump first appeared.

The original stockpile, and now additions, are the result of a long-running saga involving Bay of Plenty rubber recycling business Ecoversion Limited – now in receivership.

It began in 2015 when Hamilton City Council awarded Ecoversion a $280,000 contract to take 150,000 tyres from the failed Frankton Tyre Yard.

Ecoversion failed to follow through on a promise to start a tyre-recycling business in Kawerau and with tyres piling up – and being shunted to sites like that in Taupō and a quarry in Waihī – the Bay of Plenty Regional Council issued abatement notices in November 2015.

These were not followed and in September 2017 father and daughter company directors Alan and Angela Merrie were found guilty of breaching the notice, fined $78,000 and ordered to remove tyres stored in Kawerau and the quarry by April 2018.

In March 2019 the Merries, and John Lindsay Spencer who failed to answer a court summons, then faced charges of contravening the enforcement order.

Their not guilty plea was due to be heard in a jury trial on December 4 in the Tauranga District Court but the unavailability of a judge has now delayed this until late February 2021.

“They’re basically shifting one problem, from a sensitive site no doubt in Kawerau, to the shores of Lake Taupō,” Trewavas said.

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff Lake Taupo's Western Bays are a picturesque mix of native bush, plantation forestry, pasture, lake and... used tyres.

“I thought the problem had gone away, and they had sorted it out. I got alerted to it last Friday from a farmer down the road who said, ‘Hey, these tyres are coming back again’.”

He said he had talked with the Waikato Regional Council and his own staff at the Taupō District Council.

“And they’re doing all they can within their powers to advise the landowner and the transport company that we’re not happy.”

WRC regional compliance manager Patrick Lynch said council staff had assessed the site and given verbal direction to the company transporting the tyres that they should be stored in accordance with Fire and Emergency New Zealand guidelines to reduce fire risk.

“Attempts are being made to contact the landowner to repeat this message and to liaise with the Taupō District Council to establish whether any authorisations are required from them for the planned activity.”

Any request to bring in a cutter to process the tyres – as has been happening at Kawerau – would need a land use consent, Trewavas said.

“The council needs to be advised of it anyway, and then we would assess whether it needs a resource consent or not. So everyone’s ready. But at the moment the tyres are still there, 9000 in one pile.”

For the tyres to be received by a landfill or waste disposal they have to be clean, and they have to be cut up into 500mm lengths, BOPRC investigator John Holst said.

But his council’s position was that the case of Ecoversion’s failures to comply with orders was before the courts.

“And we await another trial date to be set.

“As far as we’re concerned those tyres are supposed to be removed to a proper facility and a farm in Taupō is not a proper facility so that’s a breach of the order, but we don’t have any jurisdiction as to what WRC will do.

“So when we go to court we will be stating that they have not gone to a proper facility.

“Of course by February he may have chopped them up and got them to Wiri (where they are used for fuel at a low emission furnace). I think that’s what they’re looking to do.”

Holst was philosophical about the delay to court proceedings.

“They have got a bit more time, it’s only been going since 2015.”

John Lindsay Spencer has not responded to an initial contact by Stuff and Theresa Merrie would not comment on whether husband Alan was involved in the dispersal of the used tyres.