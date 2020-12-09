Fire at Auckland's Ponsonby Intermediate: Asbestos fears over damaged tech block

Fire investigators were inside the heavily damaged school building the morning after the fire.

Fire staff remain at a fire-damaged intermediate school in central Auckland, where a blaze broke out in a technology block on Tuesday afternoon.

Although the fire’s cause was still being determined, there were no initial suspicions it was deliberately lit, assistant area commander Stephan Sosich said on Wednesday morning.

A Stuff reporter was told to leave Ponsonby Intermediate School grounds by two firefighters on Wednesday morning due to the risk of asbestos at the scene.

They were told not to be at the school without protective gear.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Firefighters were called to the school on Tuesday afternoon after a fire started in one of the classrooms.

The smell of smoke still lingered near the charred classroom, which had extensive damage to the roof, walls and interior.

A couple of fire investigators could be seen inside the burnt-out room, inspecting the walls and floor.

The fire started at the school just after 4.30pm Tuesday.

A witness described hearing “huge cracking noises” as the fire broke through the school’s roof.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The damage the fire did to the classroom.

Black smoke could be seen billowing across the suburb.

Sosich said from information gathered on Tuesday, there were no initial suspicions the fire was deliberately lit.

“Fire investigators will hopefully come up with a detailed cause sometime soon,” he said.

“The last I heard, they were not thinking it was deliberately lit.”

The blaze came just days after a “suspicious” blaze at St Stephen’s Church, just 500 metres away.

Sosich earlier said asbestos was a concern due to the age of the building.

Firefighters had carried out emergency decontamination, wetting their uniforms to control any fibres on Tuesday.

MARTINA VADER/SUPPLIED Martina Vader heard huge cracking noises shortly the fire broke out on the roof of Ponsonby Intermediate.

It had also been reported to the Auckland Council as it could be a public health hazard.

In a letter to parents on Tuesday evening, principal Nick Wilson said the fire was in the technology block.

Because it happened after hours, all students and staff were safe.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff No staff or students were at the school when the fire broke out.

With the school closed on Wednesday, he asked parents not to visit the site.

Some of the first people to see the fire and phone it in to the emergency services worked in the offices next door.

The first sign of the fire was smoke coming from the roof.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A building at the school was badly damaged by the flames.

Within a minute and a half, flames could be seen rising two to three metres from the roof, Kenton Starr said.

Pops were heard as the roof exploded, and some people were slow to move from the car park as debris came down, he said.

Witness Martina Vader said she could hear “huge cracking noises” coming from the building.

NIGEL SUTTON A fire has badly damaged a building at Ponsonby Intermediate in central Auckland.

The onlooking workers said it was amazing how quickly the fire had taken hold.

One moment there was smoke, and “the next moment flames erupted through the roof”, one said.

A Stuff reporter said firefighters could later be seen pulling wiring, laptops and laptop drawers from the building.