Fire at Auckland's Ponsonby Intermediate: Prizegiving, graduation to go ahead

Fire investigators were inside the heavily damaged school building the morning after the fire.

An Auckland school has come to the rescue of a nearby intermediate which was badly damaged by fire.

The blaze broke out in a technology block at Ponsonby Intermediate School on Tuesday afternoon.

A witness described hearing “huge cracking noises” as the fire broke through the school’s roof, and black smoke could be seen billowing across the suburb.

The school will be closed for the rest of the week, but nearby Western Springs College will host its prizegiving and year 8 graduation there on Thursday, Ponsonby Intermediate principal Nick Wilson said.

READ MORE:

* Fire at Auckland's Ponsonby Intermediate: Witnesses describe huge flames, 'cracking noises'



RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Firefighters were called to the school after a fire started in one of the classrooms.

The college had given the intermediate school a “real gift”, Wilson said.

The school's prizegiving was meant to take place on-site Wednesday and its graduation on Thursday.

Wilson said the fire had affected the school’s power and water supply.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The fire did extensive damage to the building.

Two classrooms in the technology block had been “lost” and he was “pretty devastated”.

However, firefighters had managed to save laptops and 3D printers from the flames.

Fire and Emergency NZ assistant area commander Stephan Sosich said although the fire’s cause was still being determined, investigators have ruled out the possibility that it was deliberately lit.

MARTINA VADER/SUPPLIED Martina Vader heard huge cracking noises shortly the fire broke out on the roof of Ponsonby Intermediate.

“Fire investigators will hopefully come up with a detailed cause sometime soon,” he said.

The blaze came just days after a “suspicious” blaze at St Stephen’s Church, just 500 metres away.

Sosich earlier said asbestos was a concern due to the age of the building.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff No staff or students were at the school when the fire broke out.

Firefighters had carried out emergency decontamination, wetting their uniforms to control any fibres on Tuesday.

Alan Ahmu, Auckland Council’s team leader for food safety and health, said there were no risks to the surrounding neighbourhood as the burnt building had been cordoned off.

The council was working with the school and the Ministry of Education to organise remedial work.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A building at the school was badly damaged by the flames.

Ahmu said the Auckland Regional Public Health Service had been informed about the situation as it dealt with public health issues.

The service has been contacted for comment.

Kim Shannon, head of the Ministry of Education’s infrastructure service, said its emergency response team had started cleaning the site up overnight.

NIGEL SUTTON A fire has badly damaged a building at Ponsonby Intermediate in central Auckland.

“They will continue this work once [firefighters] have concluded their investigation.”

The smell of smoke still lingered near the charred classroom, which had extensive damage to the roof, walls and interior.

A couple of fire investigators could be seen inside the burnt-out room, inspecting the walls and floor.