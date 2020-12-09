SH1 and Paekakariki Hill Rd intersection closed after two-vehicle crash

State Highway 1 is closed at the Paekākāriki Hill Rd intersection following a two-vehicle crash.

A police spokeswoman said police were on their way to the incident, which happened at 7.45am on Wednesday.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient was in a moderate condition,

Ambulance were still on the scene.

NZTA also warned southbound commuters to expect delays of between 30 and 45 minutes at Mackays Crossing due to construction work on the Transmission Gully motorway.

Temporary speed restrictions of 80kmh were in place.