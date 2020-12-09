Ruapehu bus crash: Overuse of brakes caused them to fail, professor says

Hannah Francis, 11, was killed in a bus crash on Mt Ruapehu in July 2018.

A university professor says his analysis of a bus crash that killed an 11-year-old on Mt Ruapehu determines the crash was caused by a loss of braking power.

The inquest into the death of Hannah Teresa Francis resumed before Coroner Brigitte Windley in Auckland on Wednesday.

Hannah died after a Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) bus overturned on Mt Ruapehu on July 28, 2018.

The Mitsubishi Fuso bus, carrying 31 passengers, went over at the 9-kilometre mark in Ōhakune Mountain Rd, which runs 17km up Mt Ruapehu to Tūroa.

Professor John Raine of Auckland University of Technology is an expert in mechanical engineering.

He was commissioned by Judge Windley as an independent expert to give his opinion on the cause of the crash.

After analysing the evidence and listening to other experts during the inquest, Raine said his opinion was much the same as that of the police’s serious crash unit.

Raine said he believed the cause of the crash was because the driver, who has name suppression, used his air-over-hydraulic brakes too heavily in the first 5 kilometres of the descent down the mountain, causing him to lose his brakes entirely.

The driver has previously denied over-using his brakes during his descent.

Raine disagreed with arguments put forward by Transport Specifications Ltd that the crash had been caused by a flicker switch accidently being switched on, causing the brakes’ air supply to drain.

Supplied The cause of the crash is being discussed at an inquest.

TSL was commissioned by the driver to inspect the bus following the crash.

Raine said he believed buses used in alpine environments should be fitted with seatbelts – as it could reduce the severity of injuries in a crash.

Earlier on Wednesday, John Gibbons, who inspected the bus following the crash, took the stand.

Gibbons, who has 30 years of experience, acted as a consultant to TSL.

Gibbons said he inspected the bus on August 30, 2018, and from his observations said the crash had not been caused by brake fade or sustained use of brakes.

Driver error has been concluded by many experts as the probable cause of the crash.

In Gibbons’ opinion, the bus was not fit for purpose to be used on hilly terrain.

He said it had an inadequate brake design and its braking capabilities were questionable.

It was a suburban bus that was meant to transport people “from hotel to hotel”.

“That was its purpose, in my opinion,” he said.

Gibbons’ opinion on the use of the bus is similar to a former RAL driver.

Earlier in the inquest, Raymond Lewis said the buses were old and doing about 11 trips a day.

“The buses were more suitable for doing school trips in town, than up and down the mountain.”

Lewis said this was because there was less margin for error on the mountain and the buses needed to be driven really carefully.

“It is not something you can take lightly.”

Lewis said he left RAL three weeks after the crash because he found it was “not the best place to be”.

The inquest continues.