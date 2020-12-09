Lime e-scooters return to Hutt Valley after more than a year off the streets

Transport sharing company Lime has launched its operation in Upper Hutt and Lower Hutt with around 400 e-scooters. (First published December 2018).

Lime e-scooters are returning to the Hutt Valley after more than a year off the streets.

The micromobility company is relaunching in Upper and Lower Hutt on Thursday.

Lime first rolled out its bright green electric scooters in the cities in December 2018.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Lime e-scooters hit the streets in Wellington two years ago.

However, in May 2019, Lime removed its scooters from Upper Hutt after 16 were found broken. The next month, Lime hit “pause” on operations in Lower Hutt due to low uptake during winter. It was yet to confirm a return date before this week's announcement.

In May 2020 Lime bought rival e-scooter operator Jump from Uber, inheriting its fleet of scooters, which operate in Auckland.

Lime’s New Zealand spokeswoman, Lauren Mentjox, said 100 of Lime’s more familiar green and black scooters would hit Hutt Valley footpaths on Thursday

The fleet would increase to 250 during the next few months.

The scooters cost $1 to unlock and 40 cents a minute to rent.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Users are encouraged to leave the scooters in designated areas where possible.

Mentjox warned users to wear a helmet, be responsible and park them in designated areas, including one on Jackson St, in Petone, where possible.

The scooters’ speed would be restricted in Upper and Lower Hutt town centres.

“We always intended to return to the Hutt Valley, and we are thrilled to be back once again, to provide residents with a safe, convenient and sustainable alternative to private motor vehicles,” Mentjox said.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Upper Hutt and Hutt City councils to help more people move around and get to the places they want to go.”

Jump Lime will introduce e-bikes to Christchurch in November 2020 after buying Jump, which brought e-bikes to Auckland earlier in 2020. (Video first published in February 2020)

Lime also operates in Wellington, Hamilton, Tauranga, Christchurch, Dunedin and the Selwyn District.

Lime's expansion into the Hutt Valley makes it the only shared e-scooter company to operate in the region outside of Wellington city.

Local micromobility start-up Flamingo also has 400 e-scooters for hire in Wellington city.

Both companies have a licence to operate in Wellington city until the end of 2020.