Armless and tireless health advocate gets Hall of Fame induction

Rodney Haines was inducted into the Attitude Awards Hall of Fame for his achievements in the disability community.

Rodney Haines calls his life “unexpected”, which is also how he describes the moment he was inducted into the Attitude Awards Hall of Fame.

Born without arms at Nelson Hospital in 1942, Haines has lived a full life that many able-bodied people would be envious of. But it was his passion for working with people with disabilities that earned him the spotlight at the prestigious awards ceremony held in Auckland on December 2.

Haines said the acknowledgement was “totally unexpected”.

“I accepted the honour on behalf of those who, like me, didn’t have the resources and the backing in those early days, but had to push on regardless.”

Martin de Ruyter 21092015 news photo Martin de Ruyter /Fairfax NZ Rod Haines and Leonie Haines with the e-book Armless Not Brainless that they have written about Haines life of being born and living without arms.

The Attitude Awards have been recognising the achievements and successes of New Zealanders living with disabilities annually since 2008.

Haines has a long list of achievements spanning his 78 years, including boat building, running his own law practice, managing Nelson’s former Ngawhatu Psychiatric Hospital and publishing his memoir, Armless Not Brainless.

It’s his wife Leonie and children though that Haines counts as his greatest achievement.

“Being married and having a family has made me feel happy and more accepted by others.”

He said managing Ngawhatu and being part of that community also gave him great pleasure along with the opportunity to make positive changes for the residents.

Rod Haines was born without arms, but that has not stopped him leading an extraordinary life. In 2015 he wrote an autobiography Armless, not Brainless.

“I got past thinking I had a disability and just got on with life.”

Haines has recently starred in a documentary, No Distinguishing Features that speaks to six Australasians who have achieved great things despite their conditions. The documentary streams in New Zealand via Vimeo On Demand.

Being without arms pushed Haines to succeed, which was also part of having to prove his worth, he said.

supplied/Nelson Mail Rodney Haines was drawn to study law to help people get the justice they deserved.

He said he earned a law degree to enable him to fight for justice; something he had to do for himself a lot when he was young.

“That drove me into areas where I could fight injustice for others.”

But his greatest challenge was being accepted by others, he said.

“Just because I have no arms, doesn’t mean I’m not as capable or as able as the next person. I may look different on the outside, but on the inside, I’m just the same as everybody else.”

He said he was grateful to his parents for “making the decision they did” after being given the option by doctors to “euthanise” him when he was born, put him in an institute or take him home.

“I was always under the impression that someone who was born without arms, shouldn’t anticipate a long life, but now at 78, I’m still going. I think I’ve had a life as good as you.”

