Night closures on highway south of Kaikōura to extend through summer

An artistic impression of a rockfall canopy installed over the highway between Peketa and Parititahi, south of Kaikōura.

Night closures on State Highway 1 near Kaikōura will continue all summer while a rockfall protection canopy is installed.

Waka Kotahi NZTA started work on the coastal hillside between Peketā and the Parititahi Tunnels, south of Kaikōura, in July. There had been more than 70 rockfall incidents recorded at the site since the 7.8-magnitude earthquake loosened rock in 2016.

Supplied Andrew Patterson's car was damaged by rockfall near the Parititahi Tunnels, just south of Peketā, in April 2019.

But port strikes in Australia and Covid-19 disruption had delayed the arrival of some construction materials, and the discovery of fractured rock on the hill above meant there was more milling and rock removal to be done than expected, prompting adjusted designs.

NZTA manager at NCTIR Colin Knaggs said the work to protect motorists from rockfall was critically important, and Waka Kotahi thanked drivers for their patience during the project.

READ MORE:

* 'Total nesting failure' - disastrous breeding season for vulnerable Kaikōura birds

* All aboard the Coastal Pacific: One of New Zealand's great rail journeys reimagined

* Helicopter drops 'enviroblanket' on rock fall 'red zone' in Kaikōura

* Holiday traffic delays as rockfall work begins near Kaikōura



“There’s still a fair way to go. This is a busy road for locals, freight and visitors, especially over summer, and we need to make sure that where possible, work is done at night to keep any disruption to a minimum.”

The rockfall protection canopy would be the first of its kind installed in the Southern Hemisphere.

NZTA An artist's impression of the canopy over State Highway 1. The hillside became unstable in the 2016 earthquakes.

Work on rockfall protection would finish for the year on December 19, to allow a free flow of traffic over the Christmas and New Year holiday period, with a lower speed limit under the canopy.

NCTIR would have formally farewelled Kaikōura by then, having completed earthquake repairs on the highway, to be celebrated with a community barbecue at Kaikōura Racecourse from 1pm to 4pm on December 13.

Night closures will start again on January 5, and were likely continue until late February, depending on the weather, running to the same schedule as this month’s night closures.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Road works ramp up north of Kaikōura after the devastating November earthquake severed State Highway 1. (First published May 2017)

The closures run from 7pm to 6.30am, five nights a week, Sunday to Thursday, with scheduled openings to let traffic through briefly at 7.30pm, 8pm, 8.30pm, and 11.30pm, followed by a one-hour opening between 3am and 4am.

Closure times could vary on public holidays. Check the schedule before leaving and see NZTA’s live traffic updates on their website.

This year’s holiday period, during which the holiday road toll is counted, officially starts at 4pm on December 24, and ends at 6am on January 5.