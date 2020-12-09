Jacinda Ardern ranked world's 32nd most powerful woman by Forbes

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stops and answers questions on climate change and child poverty before heading into the House.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has come in at number 32 on Forbes’ list of the most powerful women in the world in 2020 – and seventh among women in politics.

Unsurprisingly, fourth-term German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in top spot on the list for the 10th year in a row. Second is European Central Bank boss Christine Lagarde and third is US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.

Commenting on Ardern, the magazine said she “vanquished a first and second wave of a virus in her country by implementing strict lockdown and quarantine procedures”.

Ardern also “set new norms as a government leader when she gave birth, took six weeks’ maternity leave and shared that her partner will be a stay-at-home dad”.

Forbes said she was the youngest female leader in the world.

Other women on the list leading their countries included Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen (37th), Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed (39), Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg (52), Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (59), Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes (71), Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (75), and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (85).

Australian mining magnate Gina Rinehart is 45th on the list, with the Queen immediately behind her at number 46.

Ardern was ranked 13th on Forbes’ 2017 list of powerful women in politics and 29th on Forbes’ list of the world’s most powerful women in 2018, and 38th on the 2019 list.