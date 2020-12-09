Christchurch council to spend $21.5 million battling Bromley stench

Bromley in east Christchurch might just be New Zealand's smelliest suburb, but after years of complaints authorities are still battling to get rid of the putrid pong. (First published January 2020)

A multimillion-dollar dollar upgrade will go ahead for the compost plant causing the infamous Bromley stench.

City councillors voted on Wednesday to upgrade and enclose the Living Earth compost plant in Bromley to address the odour. The other option had been to move the plant.

The foul stench has plagued the Christchurch suburb for years and left some residents on the brink of selling up. Others claim the plant is responsible for exasperating health issues.

Council staff had recommended spending $17.5 million on upgrades, with a further $4m upgrade if the initial work did not solve the issue. However, councillor Yani Johanson added an amendment to do all the work at once, effectively meaning about $21.5m would be spent.

Residents were told at a community meeting earlier this week that moving the plant would take more time and cost more than the proposed upgrades.

Stuff The Living Earth compost plant and neighbouring EcoDrop site were determined to be the source of the suburb’s smell.

Moving the plant would cost $69.5m and could take up to five years due to land purchases and consenting.

The compost plant is owned by the city council, and managed by Living Earth.

In May this year, the plant and the neighbouring EcoDrop site were identified as “significant odour emitters” after authorities searched for the source of the infamous smell.

Residents earlier told the council they had little faith the proposed $17.5m upgrade would make a difference and said they wanted the plant moved.

Council staff told residents at the recent meeting there was “a high degree of confidence” the upgrades would work.

Other measures to control the smell, introduced earlier this year, did not appear to make a difference.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A loader at the Living Earth plant in Bromley, which has been pinpointed as the source of the suburb’s smell.

Reports of the stench and notices of non-compliance doubled in November

Wednesday’s decision came as the number of people reporting the Bromley stench more than doubled in November compared to previous months.

Regional council Environment Canterbury (ECan) releases a monthly report about the smell on its website.

November’s overview showed there were 654 reports of the smell, up from 260 in October.

Phone calls to ECan also increased, jumping from just 26 in October to 74 in November.

The Living Earth plant was issued 14 notices of non-compliance (NONCs) by ECan in November too.

By comparison, there were only seven NONCs issued in October, three in September and none in August for the Living Earth plant.

Notices of non-compliance are issued when the source of the odour is confirmed to be offensive and objectionable beyond the boundary of the plant.

ECan has been approached for comment.