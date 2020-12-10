Conspiracy theorist at centre of cancelled talk censored by 'Waikato's thought police'

A planned workshop for "fellow patriots and liberty lovers" at Hamilton's Western Community Centre was cancelled on Wednesday.

A conspiracy theorist barred from a Hamilton community centre met with a handful of supporters at a Hamilton pub on Wednesday night, arguing he shouldn’t be censored by Waikato’s “thought police”.

Mark Thompson was due to host a public meeting at Western Community Centre on Wednesday evening for a nationwide speaking tour called “Beyond Politics”.

The Beyond Politics event urged attendees to take action against a range of issues – such as 5G technology, vaccines, environmentalism and satanic ritual abuse – with the ultimate aim of bringing down the Government.

Thompson promoted the event on his Facebook page, next to posts supporting the QAnon movement, which contends the world is controlled by a Satan worshipping paedophile elite.

Centre manager Neil Tolan cancelled the booking on Wednesday morning after being contacted by concerned residents, including councillor Dave Macpherson.

Thompson, along with about five attendees, instead had an informal meeting at The Local bar in Te Rapa.

He told Stuff he should have been allowed to speak at the community centre.

The centre’s management should not be vetting the content of lawful gatherings, Thompson, who denied being a conspiracy theorist, said.

"The community centre board is responsible to rent the facility to community members and to honour any contracts they make with people making bookings.

“They are not the thought police of Waikato.”

When asked if Thompson would take action against the cancellation, he confirmed he would, but didn't provide details.

Tolan told Stuff Thompson had threatened legal action against the community centre when he heard the booking was cancelled.

While video recording the Stuff journalist,Thompson denied his goal was to “overthrow” the Government.

“I do not unlawfully want to overtake anybody or take anybody down. Lawfully, yes.

“If you start writing things that are incorrect, and telling untruths then I will come against you and your media network for telling untruths. Because I'm recording this, as you can see.”

In an edited recording of his talk at Auckland’s Grey Lynn Library Hall on Saturday, Thomson told attendees he would teach: “tools on how we can bring this Government down, and how we can take back our God given rights”.

Thompson's talk was allowed to go ahead in Auckland. The council’s manager of community places, Kevin Marriott, told The Spinoff the hall was accessible to anyone for lawful use.

Thomson told Stuff on Wednesday the gist of his talk related to “injustices” of “illegal” legislation – such as the Covid-19 Health response Act – which he said contravened the Bill of Rights.

“We are discussing strategies of how to respond to those injustices.”

He claimed the World Health Organisation (WHO) was exaggerating the numbers of Covid-19 deaths around the world. In the latest weekly epidemiological update on the WHO website, the death toll sat at 1.5 million deaths.

When asked whether Thompson saw Covid-19 as a health virus, he replied: “it’s irrelevant, no comment”.

Tom Lee/STUFF Western Community Centre manager Neil Tolan said the Beyond Politics talk "doesn't fit with what we do here” (file photo).

On Wednesday, Community centre manager Neil Tolan said it was the first time an event had been cancelled at the centre.

Tolan had watched some of the “Beyond Politics” talk and said it: “doesn't fit with what we do here”.

Hamilton City Councillor Dave Macpherson said it was inappropriate for Thompson to air his conspiratorial views in a public facility.

“I’d say there are some things that are dangerous to democracy and to our communities.”