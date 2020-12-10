Family loses everything in West Coast house fire

The scene of a house fire in Greymouth caused by unattended cooking.

A West Coast family has lost their home and everything they own in a fire believed to be caused by unattended cooking.

Greymouth fire chief Lee Swinburn issued a warning about the dangers of leaving cooking unattended, particularly at this time of year when people were busy and distracted.

Jason and Lucinda Wade were visiting a neighbouring property when one of the residents saw smoke coming out of their High St home about 8.45pm on Wednesday.

Lucinda Wade said her husband ran home and broke down the door to let their dog out of the house. One of their cats died in the fire.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Noah, 10, Lucinda, Jason, and Scarlett, 7, at their Greymouth home, which was destroyed in a fire two weeks before Christmas.

Jason Wade said the thickness of the smoke was “unreal”.

“Standing next to the house you couldn't even breathe,” he said.

Lucinda Wade said she had forgotten about a pot on the stove, which she put down to fatigue from working night shift in a Greymouth rest home. It took only 15 minutes from leaving the house for it to be fully engulfed.

“I’m just in shock. I forgot about the pot. I don’t know why, I hadn't had much sleep. To lose an animal – just the guilt associated with that is awful, knowing we couldn't get him out,” she said.

The couple and their two children Noah, 10, and Scarlett, 7, had moved to Greymouth from Christchurch in May and struggled to find a rental in the squeezed housing market.

“We had to live in a cabin because there were no rentals available, especially with our dog,” Lucinda Wade said.

“We finally found one and now this happens. It was due to be demolished by the owner; we were renting it until that happened.”

They hoped they would be covered by their contents insurance even though they had not updated their new address with the company.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Multiple calls came in to Fire and Emergency New Zealand to the fire on High St in central Greymouth at 8.45pm on Thursday.

Noah and Scarlett were unable to go to school on Thursday because they had no uniforms and everything they owned was either fire or smoke damaged.

The community had rallied and donated items and money to the family. A Givealittle page set up by Wade's sister had raised $500 by 2pm on Thursday.

“I start crying every time someone turns up – how kind everyone is being and I don't even know some of these people,” Lucinda Wade said.

A post on Grey Main School’s Facebook page called for donations for the family. The school would also hold a mufti day to raise money for the family.

“Sadly a school family lost their house and everything they own [Wednesday] evening in a fire. As a kura we would like to support this whānau,” the post said.

It called for uniforms for two children and money for food vouchers and for the family to replace lost items.

A neighbour said the fire was “scary s....”

“All I could see was smoke,” he said.

The property was owned by a building company that intended to replace it with a show home, he said.

Swinburn said emergency services received multiple calls about the fire.

“It was a residential house totally involved in fire on arrival,” he said.

Five fire trucks and 25 firefighters attended. Traffic was diverted off State Highway 6 for three hours while firefighters got the blaze under control.

“It was a family house but no-one was in the house at the time,” Swinburn said.

“It was extensively fire and smoke-damaged. Fire investigators are on the scene but it is believed to be an unattended cooking fire.”