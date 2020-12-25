How Kiwis of different faiths will spend their day this Christmas

Christmas will be different this year as overseas travel remains restricted, but many Kiwis around the country are looking forward to spending the day with loved ones, for a barbecue and a beverage.

Even New Zealanders of other faiths who don’t celebrate the Christian holiday, like Muslims, Jews, Buddhists and Hindus, or those who don’t identify with any religion at all, are looking forward to some downtime after a very hectic year.

According to the 2018 Census, the Christian religion remains the largest overall religious grouping but 48.2 per cent of New Zealanders said they had “no religion”.

Robert Thiemann/Unsplash Christmas is a Christian celebration of the birth of Jesus.

New Zealand Jewish Council’s Juliet Moses said there are around 10,000 Jews in the country and Christmas isn’t theirs to celebrate.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: How people in managed isolation facilities will celebrate Christmas

* Auckland kebab shop owner told to stop feeding homeless vows to feed needy on Christmas

* West Auckland business owner concerned over kebab shop owner's feed-the-homeless project



The day however will be spent catching up with family and friends, without onus on presents, decorations or a Christmas service.

Supplied Juliet Moses of the New Zealand Jewish Council said her day will be spent with family and maybe a barbecue at the beach.

Jewish people don’t celebrate Christmas Day, but celebrate Hanukkah – the eight-day Festival of Light which falls in December, this year on the 10th.

Moses said some Jews may gift presents to children.

“Most people will just treat the day as to catch up with family, go to the beach, have a barbecue probably,” she said.

“I’m planning on hanging out with my parents, my teenage kids and my sister ... and maybe endless repeats of Love Actually.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Zuhaib Abbas Bangash has been feeding the homeless from his kebab shop for more than a year, and will also open his doors on Christmas Day to those that need a hot meal.

For Muslims, many families will also choose to spend time together and celebrate it collectively with the rest of New Zealand.

A spokesperson from the Federation of Islamic Associations said having family around was a crucial part of any Islamic celebration, even during the festive season.

More than 57,000 people identified with Islam in the 2018 Census, 121,000 with the Hinduism religion, while 40,908 reported they identified with Sikhism.

For West Auckland man Zuhaib Abbas Bangash, Christmas will be a day spent feeding the homeless from his two Auckland kebab shops.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Bangash will start feeding the homeless from his Ōtahuhu and Glen Eden kebab shops from 5.30pm till late, on December 25 and New Year’s Day.

Bangash started feeding the homeless from his Glen Eden Kebab shop last Christmas and this year will be the first time he’s doing so out of his new shop in Ōtahuhu.

“In Islam faith, we don’t celebrate Christmas, but we have extended family and friends who we may spend the day with,” Bangash said.

“For me, my shops will be open from 5.30pm on Christmas Day, and we will welcome anyone that wants a hot meal – we will feed them.”

Zoroastrian, Ruzan Ichaporia, said his religion respects all other religions and Christmas Day will be no different.

Sheri Hooley/unsplash For many, Christmas will be a day spent with family and friends, without the onus on presents and decorations.

He said he had a multi-denominational background, with his wife being a Hindu, his sister-in-law a Muslim, and his friends being Christians and of other faiths.

“It’s just going to be a normal holiday for us, watch a film, we’ll definitely go to the beach and have some drinks.”

They have also chosen to help a family this year in the Salvation Army’s Adopt a Family for Christmas appeal.

“It’s been a hard year for everyone, and we count ourselves lucky to have what we have, so we will extend that blessing to another family and hope it brightens up their Christmas.”

Hindu man Rakesh, an advertising industry professional, said Christmas was not a major festival in India but after moving to New Zealand, he and friends in his community use the opportunity to give to others in need.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Most Kiwis flock to the beach for a barbecue and a swim on Christmas Day. (File image)

He said a lot of Hindus in New Zealand celebrate Christmas in a big way just like Christian Kiwis do.

“Personally, giving is way more satisfying than celebrating. The full nine yards of Turkey, ham and stockings doesn't appeal to me.”

Of the Māori religions, beliefs, and philosophies, 43,821 people identified with Rātana and 12,336 people reported Ringatū as their religion in the last Census.

Otago University’s theological expert Revd Dr Wayne Te Kaawa (Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Te Arawa) said Christmas is a time when most Māori return to their tribes and reconnect with families.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Guests at managed isolation facilities have been promised a traditional Kiwi lunch menu, with music and a photo competition, from the safety of their rooms. (File image)

“A lot of us live in the cities so Christmas is usually about going back to our roots, gathering with family, a lot of feasting – for those that can afford it,” he said.

Ringatū and Rātana religions are Christian-centred and followers partake in Christmas celebrations, he said.

Rātana followers have their biggest event on January 25, where they celebrate the birthday of Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana, the founder of the church.

For the thousands spending Christmas in managed isolation at a quarantine facility, MIQ has promised a day with roast turkey and glazed ham on the menu.

A spokeswoman said MIQ is committed to delivering the “best festive experience we can” to those who can’t be with their loved ones on Christmas Day.

“This festive season our MIQ hotels are thinking of ways to celebrate safely, for example, Christmas trees, music, decorations and festive fare,” she said.

There will also be a vegetarian option, and Pavlova and strawberries as a sweet treat.

Christmas music will be played in the foyers of the hotels and returnees will also be able to take part in festive photo competitions from the safety of their own rooms.