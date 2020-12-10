Time's up for GCSB spy base following terror attack report, says longtime protester

Spy base protester Murray Horton says it's time to close the GCSB facility in Marlborough.

A royal commission report into the Christchurch terror attack shows a spy base in Marlborough does not protect New Zealanders, says a longtime protester.

Murray Horton has been attending annual protests outside the Waihopai spy base since they began in 1988, shortly after the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) facility became operational.

Horton said the commission's report, released on Tuesday, showed it was time for the base to close.

The report found there was no way police, the Security Intelligence Service (SIS) or any other public sector agency could have been alerted about the imminent terrorist attack.

Fifty-one people were killed in the Christchurch mosque attacks on March 15 last year.

The GCSB spy base, about 20 kilometres outside Blenheim, was part of a network of facilities used by the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, made up of agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivers a summary of the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques.

“They’ve always said that it protects us against terrorists but this is fairly clear that no, it doesn’t,” Horton said.

“It’s one of the defences they’ve always had.”

Horton said the base had been “spying on the wrong people”.

“Also what has been made very clear by the royal commission report, both NZ spy agencies, the GCSB and the security intelligence service have been prioritising spying on Muslims,” Horton said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff The GCSB spy base, with its white orbs, is about 20km from Blenheim, in the Waihopai Valley.

“They’re looking for Islamic terrorists, rather than paying any attention to spying on people who might actually want to do harm, and that’s of course what happened in this case in Christchurch in 2019.”

The 792-page report found that although – with the benefit of hindsight – there were clear events that could be linked to the terrorist’s planning and preparation, the signs were “fragmentary” and could not be put together at the time.

“It is the legal right to spy on New Zealanders in New Zealand, he [the mosque attacker] was a fellow who was actually in New Zealand, and he was a foreigner, he lived entirely basically on the internet, that’s been made clear by the commission on the report," Horton said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Murray Horton speaks to protestors at the spy base in 2018.

"But his activities, plans, existence, were not picked up by the people whose job it is to actually guard against terrorist attacks like that or in fact the activities of terrorists like that."

Horton said it was time to stop using taxpayer dollars to fund a base that "ultimately did not stop the attack”.

“So if Waihopai and the GCSB cannot even do that much, namely protect their own people, then what is their existence? Why do they receive hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayers money every year?”

“We say that the GCSB should be abolished, because basically it’s simply working as a New Zealand contractor for foreign intelligence agencies doing their bidding, it’s not actually serving a useful purpose for New Zealand’s interest.”

Horton said another protest was intended to take place on January 30.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Wallace Leov says he supports the Waihopai Spy Base.

However, on the streets of Blenhein, Wallace Leov said he supported the base.

“I am a supporter of it, because people throughout the world they've got together, to try and stop this sort of stupid carry on," Leov said.

“You’ll never stop them all but at least try. I’m not worried about anything I say on the telephone, going through there, they can hear what they like because I don't do bad things, so I’ve got no worries.

“You deal with mad people all the time, how can a reasonable person know what a mad person is going to do."

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Kelvin Rasmussen says he was 50/50 on whether there should be a spy base.

Kelvin Rasmussen said he was “50/50” on the base.

“I know they’ve got the Five Eyes up there, but I guess it's conflicted on who to believe about what’s the best thing," Rasmussen said.

“I think I’d have to do more research.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Lisa Brydon says the spy base does not bother her, and it did not matter if it was open or closed.

Lisa Brydon said what happened at the base did not bother her.

“I don't think it would worry me either way, whether it was open or closed,” Brydon said. “It doesn’t impact me.”