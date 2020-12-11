Police investigating death of elderly man after fall at a care facility

A rest home where a man is believed to have been involved in a scuffle weeks before his death says managing residents with dementia is “extremely complex” and it will work to see if anything can be learned from the “tragic event”.

Hendrik ten Hove died in Christchurch Hospital on December 7.

Stuff understands ten Hove – a resident at Heritage Lifecare's Hoon Hay Dementia Care Unit – suffered a brain bleed and was hospitalised weeks earlier after an incident with another man.

It is understood the 85-year-old was involved in a scuffle before he fell to the ground, knocking his head.

Heritage Lifecare chief executive Norah Barlow said ten Hove's death was an “extremely sad and tragic situation”.

“Managing residents with dementia is extremely complex and challenging, but the safety and comfort of our residents and staff is paramount.

“In this circumstance, emergency measures were taken immediately by our staff, and the incident reported accordingly.”

Barlow said the retirement home's focus was on providing support for the residents and their families, and working closely with the Canterbury District Health Board and police.

“We understand that there is a full police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and will work with them to provide any information requested.

“We will also undertake an internal investigation to ascertain if there are learnings from this tragic event that we can implement for the future,” Barlow said.

Ten Hove’s partner confirmed he had a “fall” but declined to comment further.

“We’ve decided we don’t want to discuss that.”

She said what happened was between the family and the rest home.

Asked whether she wanted a full investigation into the incident, she said: “We know what happened, so that’s that.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie confirmed police were investigating the circumstances of ten Hove’s death. He was unable to comment on the cause of the death.

An earlier analysis by Stuff found there had been six occasions since 2013 where someone died after being assaulted by a person with dementia, sparking homicide inquiries.

RNZ Dementia is set to cost NZ billions, but there are warnings that efforts to keep people out of hospital are being hampered.

In one case, experts said the attacker lacked the capacity to understand the consequences of his actions and no charges were laid.

In another case, a man was charged with murder, but a judge found him unfit to stand trial because of his advanced dementia, and ordered he be detained as a special patient under the Mental Health Act.

In August 2017, a Te Puke man with dementia pushed his wife of 64 years to the ground when she tried to enter his shed.

The 85-year-old woman suffered a head injury and died in hospital a couple of weeks later.

Police decided not to lay charges. The husband was so unwell he was unaware his wife had died or that he had unwittingly played a part in what happened.

Alzheimers​ New Zealand chief executive Catherine Hall earlier said talking about the rare occasions when someone with dementia caused harm only stigmatised them further.

“They're most often the victim of abuse, rather than the perpetrator.

“It's perfectly possible to live full, meaningful and independent lives with dementia, but for that to happen ... we have to start to tackle the stigma and discrimination ... [because] it makes them way more vulnerable than they are anyway.”

She said the Government released guidelines for dementia care in 2013, but it had not been fully implemented.

“Dementia has been ignored by successive governments. There's barely any support being provided for people living with dementia and their families – we consider this to be a scandal.”

