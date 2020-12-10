Invercargill dog owner's plea to be at execution

Maria Dawn Te-Ahuru Philp has been sentenced in the Invercargill District Court after her two dogs attacked and killed pet goats.

An emotional Invercargill dog owner wants to be with her two canines when they are put to death.

Maria Dawn Te-Ahuru Philp’s dogs, Ocean and Elly, attacked four pet goats in the early hours of July 24, killing two and wounding two others so badly they had to be euthanised.

An Invercargill City Council summary of facts says Philp “let the dogs out” at 12.30am but they did not come back, and she was unable to find them.

At 2am the owner of the goats woke to the sound of the two dogs barking, before realising they were attacking her animals.

“The attack was so frenzied the victim discovered one goat's windpipe sitting separated from his body,” the summary says.

The victim secured one of the dogs and police secured the other, before they were taken to the city pound.

The city council sought the destruction of the dogs, and Judge John Brandts-Giesen agreed when sentencing Philp in Invercargill District Court judge on Thursday.

Though Ocean, the brindle collie was the ring leader, Elly, the staffordshire bull terrier, was “part of the action”, he said.

An emotional Philp asked the judge if she could “be there” when her dogs were destroyed.

The judge said it wasn’t his decision, but city council prosecutor Michael Morris said Philp was more than welcome.

Philp had pleaded guilty to owning the two dogs which attacked the domestic goats, and for failing to ensure they were contained and unable to leave her property, as required under the Dog Control Act.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said the owner of the goats wanted both dogs put down.

Philp had no previous convictions and was remorseful, he said.

“It is a terrible thing for you to have dogs, which are pets of yours, behave in this way, however, to ask for the dogs back is totally unrealistic.”

There were no exceptional circumstances to allow him to spare their lives, he said.

“It was a big mistake to let these dogs out, at night, no doubt to relieve themselves. You should have had them in a confined space, or at least on a lead, and it’s hopefully a lesson you will learn if you ever in future have a dog again.”

He fined Philp $200 plus court costs on two charges and ordered her to pay reparation of $800 and an emotional harm payment of $700.