Fire at Auckland's Ponsonby Intermediate: Asbestos deemed 'very low' health risk

The fire did extensive damage to two classrooms in the technology block.

The risk to public health from asbestos at a fire-damaged intermediate in central Auckland has been deemed “very low”.

A blaze broke out in a technology block at Ponsonby Intermediate School on Tuesday afternoon.

A witness described hearing “huge cracking noises” as the fire broke through the school’s roof, and black smoke could be seen billowing across the suburb.

Fire and Emergency NZ assistant area commander Stephan Sosich earlier said asbestos was a concern due to the age of the building.

Firefighters had carried out emergency decontamination, wetting their uniforms to control any fibres on Tuesday.

Alan Ahmu, Auckland Council’s team leader for food safety and health, said on Wednesday there were no risks to the surrounding neighbourhood as the burnt building had been cordoned off.

The medical officer of health for the Auckland Regional Public Health Service said as the fire was a one-off incident and asbestos fibres were contained in roofing material, the public health risk was considered to be “very low”.

“We have assured residents that while asbestos is known to have damaging health effects, this occurs only after high levels of exposure over long periods of time.”

Health protection officers from ARPHS had visited the school and surrounding area on Wednesday to carry out the public health risk assessment.

It had involved distributing advice and information to residents of properties most affected by the fire, including speaking to those who were home.

The school is closed for the rest of the week, but nearby Western Springs College will host its prizegiving and year 8 graduation there on Thursday.

Although the detailed cause of the fire is still being investigated, Sosich told Stuff on Thursday fire investigators believe it might have been caused by something electrical.

The advice ARPHS provided properties down-wind of the fire includes cleaning away any residue from the smoke and dust.

This can be done by:

Wearing a disposable mask (over nose and mouth) and gloves when cleaning up

Bagging debris before disposal

Damping down horizontal surfaces with a hose

Wiping internal windowsills with a damp cloth

Wiping carpets, if affected, with a damp cloth instead of vacuuming

Disposing of any cleaning cloths/materials used in a sealed plastic bag, and then in another sealed plastic bag, for disposal with other household waste

Washing your hands and any dusty clothes thoroughly afterwards

Rewashing any clothes that smell of smoke from being on an outside clothes line

Leaving footwear outside your home

Bagging and binning the clippings from the first lawn-mow after the fire, if you have grass at your property.

People with concerns about contamination on their property should call Auckland Council on 09 301 0101. Anyone with public health concerns can contact ARPHS on 09 623 4600.