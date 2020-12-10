Christmas behind bars with no charge, and no release date

He faces a Christmas behind bars with hardened criminals, but Parminder Singh says he is only trying to avoid catching Covid-19.

The Indian visa overstayer has been in Mt Eden Prison for 48 days without charge and with no release date in sight, as Immigration New Zealand holds him on a series of 28-day ‘Warrant of Commitments’.

Singh, a construction projects manager who last held a valid visa in 2015, was due to be deported after immigration raided his Manukau home - but he lodged an asylum claim saying he feared dying of Covid-19 back in India.

Anyone claiming refugee status cannot be deported until their case is heard and it can take three years to resolve.

So Immigration have held him in prison, claiming he is at risk of absconding and it is in the public interest to detain him.

Singh’s father, 64-year-old Sukhwinder, was also an overstayer and detained in the raid after he was discovered hiding beneath a bed. He too lodged an asylum claim, but withdrew it after struggling to cope in prison. He was deported on November 26.

Singh’s latest warrant hearing was due on December 9 at the Auckland District Court. Among those planning to attend were his wife, his immigration advisor Tuariki Delamere and a Stuff reporter.

Instead, Singh’s wife says he was given no warning before he was brought before the court on December 7, where his only support was a duty lawyer.

Immigration says they told Delamere on December 4 of the change of date.

Singh’s warrant was renewed for ten days, to December 17, rather than for the standard 28, giving Immigration the opportunity to secure another 28 day warrant to cover the Christmas shutdown, rather than release him. If they secure that warrant, Singh will have been in prison for 83 days when it expires.

Supplied An entry from Immigration officer Siddhant Choksi's notebook was used as evidence in the department’s case for a Warrant of Detention for overstayers Sukhwinder and Parminder Singh.

His wife, a New Zealand citizen who spoke on condition of anonymity, is certain it was a deliberate tactic. “He received no warning, and neither did I ... nor could we notify anyone.”

She believes Singh should be released while his asylum claim is heard. “This is just senseless. Parminder said the judge didn’t even blink, just approved the warrant and that was that.”

Speaking to Stuff from Mt Eden prison before the last hearing, Parminder Singh said he was frustrated that Immigration were able to use discretion but had not exercised it in his case.

“I am in a prison with kidnappers and drug dealers and I don’t believe I belong here,” he said.

“The compliance department’s submissions say that ‘he only applied for asylum after he was arrested’. I think they are judging me before my asylum case has been decided upon, but it is not the compliance department’s job to do that.

“I genuinely feel that if I fly back I could get Covid and might die.”

Singh says he's told Immigration he is ready to go home voluntarily once India gets its Covid-19 pandemic under control.

Delamere, a former minister of immigration, said he believed Immigration was committing perjury by telling the court that Singh was a flight risk, and said it was “bulls...” to claim that it was in the public interest to detain Singh in prison at taxpayer’s expense.

“He is not a violent criminal: he is an overstayer,” said Delamere. “The public interest is not served by keeping him in prison at a cost of $100,000 a year. I don’t believe the law should be used to keep him in prison indefinitely ... I don’t believe that was the intent of the law.

“This is because they are p..... off that he claimed asylum, but what he has done is legal.”

DILEEPA FONSEKA/STUFF Former immigration minister Tuariki Delamere is representing Parminder Singh and says the process is shambolic.

Delamere said challenging the warrant was a waste of time because the law was written to leave little discretion for judges.

Immigration NZ said they “continue to review the detention of Parminder Singh on a regular basis”, and said “When deciding whether detention in a Corrections facility is appropriate, INZ considers the unique circumstances of each individual on a continuous basis, including identity, safety and security considerations and their immigration, travel and employment history.”