Woman 'cut like a cheese grater' by glass left at the end of playground slide

The woman was the first in her group of friends who went down the slide at Frank Kitts Park when she received the cuts. (File photo)

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

A Wellington woman’s bottom was “shredded” after she slid over broken pieces of glass left at the bottom of a playground slide

Jayda Ormsby-Northcott​ received three large lacerations and nine minor cuts on her bottom during the incident on Saturday night at Frank Kitts Park, after she attended a concert on the waterfront.

The glass, which she says looked similar to the large beer bottles sold for the annual Crate Day event held on Saturday, had been lodged in the mat at the bottom of the slide.

“There was glass actually stuck in the holes coming out right at the edge of the slide,” she said.

“I went zooming straight across that and shredded my bum ... It was like being grated. You know when you grate cheese how it slides over the top of it? It kind of felt like that. I was being sliced. It was really traumatising.”

Supplied Jayda Ormsby-Northcott's bottom was “shredded” after she slid over broken pieces of glass left at the bottom of a playground slide.

Ormsby-Northcott, who had been part of a group of about eight people at the playground, said “a lot” of blood starting pouring down the backs of her legs.

An ambulance was called and took her to hospital where the cuts, which weren’t deep enough to require stitches, were treated.

Security staff from the event helped her friends clean up the glass.

The way the glass was placed made Ormsby-Northcott, her partner and friends think it had been placed there purposely.

Stuff The woman said the glass that cut her looked similar to the large beer bottles sold for Crate Day, an annual drinking event.

She felt “disgusted” at the possibility it may have been intentional.

“The glass couldn't have smashed and landed how it did ... If it was a bottle there would've been other parts of the bottle, but there wasn't – there was just six big pieces sitting right at the bottom.

“I just know that's wrong. If that person did put it there on purpose, what did you want? What made you do that? It could've been a kid [who got injured]. Even if you did smash it and it wasn't on purpose, clean up your mess,” she said.

Ormsby-Northcott said the timing of the incident “sucked” as she had recently started a new position in her office-based job, which requires her to be sitting for most of the day. “It’s been really painful.”

Stuff Wellington City Council staff will review video surveillance footage of the park from Saturday.

A Wellington City Council spokeswoman said neither its parks team nor its community services team had received notification of the incident.

“Our maintenance team cleared up some broken glass around the slide area over weekend, but it is not uncommon for bottles and rubbish to be found in this area. Our teams monitor the site regularly.”

Video surveillance footage was reviewed, but other than groups of youths there playing on the slide, there didn’t seem to have been any intentional glass breaking or criminal activity, she said.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed staff attended the incident and transported a patient to hospital with minor injuries.

Ormsby-Northcott said a complaint had been made to police.