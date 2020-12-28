Colombian lawyer on Wellington's friendly residents, missing her parents' hugs and the wind

Alexandra Kurmen De La Cruz talks the wind, high cost of living, missing her parents' hugs and enjoying the city's friendly people.

In the first of a three-part series on refugees who have made Wellington their home, Mandy Te spoke to Alexandra Kurmen De La Cruz​, who has moved here from Colombia, where she was a lawyer. She is studying English and hopes to get her law qualification approved here.

Tell us about yourself.

I came to New Zealand in August 2018 to improve my English. I arrived alone and my parents are still in Colombia. I applied for asylum and now, I’m trying to build a life in Wellington. I have continued to study English and I hope to start the process of getting my law degree approved. I am trained as a lawyer and specialise in constitutional law. I also have a Master's degree in social communication.

What is your favourite thing about Wellington? Least favourite?

Wellington is a beautiful, elegant, welcoming and very well inhabited city. Wellingtonians are very friendly – they are always wearing a smile and always willing to help. This city is home to many people who come from different parts of the world.

Least favourite?

My least favourite thing about Wellington is the wind.

What is one thing you would change about the city?

I think I would like to lower the cost of living and I believe that with the implementation of good public policies this could be achieved. Public parking and public transport is very expensive and sometimes buses don't run on time. The rents and the land are practically inaccessible. Food, including local products, is very expensive.

What do you miss the most about your ancestral country?

What I miss most are my parents' hugs and being able to laugh with my friends until my stomach hurts. Another thing I miss a lot is my work life. Also, the food as there is a variety of tropical fruits and vegetables.

What is one thing you've learnt that has stuck with you?

My faith in God has been strengthened and I have learnt to be stronger and more independent. The physical distance and also the impossibility to see my family because of Covid-19 has made my spirit strong and hopeful.

At what age were you the happiest?

I believe I have been happy in all stages of life. I have taken advantage of those moments and lived them in the best way. I have always been surrounded by people who love me – I have had a nice family life, and I have been able to dance, travel, eat and laugh. I consider myself a happy and joyful person.

How do you feel about the future?

I feel that my future is uncertain, as it has taken a lot of effort to get a job in Wellington. They are looking for people with experience but it is difficult for them to take into account the experience gained in other countries and volunteer work is not enough. However, I hope to get a job soon.

Should New Zealand increase its refugee quota?

I am a refugee, so I don't think I can give an objective answer. However, the Government also needs to take better care of under privileged people that are already in New Zealand. I have met many people that are struggling.