1080 factory's warehouse still holds chemicals 18 months after worker poisoned

Firefighters decontaminate ESR investigators testing the Bromley site after a serious incident in June 2019.

A Christchurch factory where a worker was poisoned and left in an induced coma was housing chemicals that can be used to make the 1080 pest poison.

However, the factory owner says it does not manufacture 1080, it only stores the chemicals.

The man was hospitalised for more than two weeks in May 2019 after being exposed to a poisonous substance at a unit in Bromley leased by Pest Control Research (PCR).

Stuff has learned the site stored 1080 and the chemicals that could be used to make it. Manufacturing 1080 is not permitted in New Zealand, but some companies, including PCR, have permission to make cereal bait from imported 1080.

The only company in the world making 1080 from raw chemicals is based in the United States.

Department of Conservation This supplied video outlines DOC's efforts to measure the long-term effects of 1080 in New Zealand. It claims bird numbers have doubled in one West Coast valley. (Video first published in January 2019)

A Fire Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) incident report, released under the Official Information Act, shows emergency services were asked to attend by WorkSafe on June 12 and 13 to assist its investigation into the worker's accident.

A Fenz alert lists “contaminated hazardous substances” found in the building, including quantities of sodium hydroxide in solid form, liquid ethyl fluroacetate, liquid ethanol, and sodium fluoroacetate.

Sodium hydroxide, ethyl fluroacetate and ethanol combine to make sodium fluoroacetate – or 1080.

At the time of the incident, PCR chief executive Matthew O'Brien​ said the worker had been processing chemicals that were going to be delivered to the main PCR office in Rolleston, near Christchurch.

Stuff attempted to contact O’Brien for comment and was directed by a woman who answered the office phone to his “media man” Steve Attwood – a public relations consultant.

Attwood said the Bromley site was “essentially a storage facility”.

The company did not dispute official documents from Fenz, but allegations the company was making 1080 at the site had only come from the “anti-1080 brigade”, he said.

Department of Conservation A handful of 1080 pellets, used in pest control.

WorkSafe had not laid any charges in relation to illegal manufacture, which it would have if that was what the company was doing, he said.

What the company was doing with the chemicals was “a commercially sensitive process of delivering good pest control products”, Attwood said.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman could not comment on the chemicals as they were “a critical element of the prosecution against a party in relation to the event”.

Attwood said the worker had made a full recovery and was back at work.

“He’s fine. He’s a lucky man.”

The Bromley building, in a group of four units in Wickham St, is still contaminated 18 months on.

Supplied Pest Control Research’s Bromley warehouse where a man was exposed to chemicals last year.

“The site remains sealed and closed and has been since the accident,” Attwood said.

The company was working with WorkSafe to determine how to clear the site. It was expected to be completed in “early 2021”.

WorkSafe confirmed the incident was fully contained within the building and there was no risk to surrounding workplaces or people nearby.

A tenant of another unit, construction company owner Grant West, said his father owned the building and had not been told about any issues.

PCR was still paying its rent and WorkSafe had assured the adjoining tenants there were no risks.

West had no concerns because it was a fire-rated building and the chemicals were stored in a sealed container within the unit.

Supplied Pest Control Research Ltd's Bromley warehouse remains sealed by WorkSafe since a worker was injured 18 months ago.

WorkSafe has laid health and safety charges in relation to the May 2019 incident. PCR will appear in the Christchurch District Court on February 9.

The court was unable to release details of the charges but WorkSafe previously said they were laid under the Health and Safety at Work Act and regulations around hazardous substances.

At the time of the incident, PCR was partly owned by the West Coast Regional Council (WCRC). It sold its 49 per cent share to the 51 per cent shareholder, O’Brien, for $1 on December 4.

The council invested $1.9 million in the venture in 2013, paying $1.3m for the Rolleston property and building, and $490,000 for a 49 per cent share in the business, which it just sold.

Council corporate services manager Robert Mallinson said questions about the Bromley warehouse and its contents should be directed to PCR.

“WCRC was a shareholder in Pest Control Research until 4 December 2020, but we would not have known about operational matters such as what inventory was stored in storage facilities,” he said.