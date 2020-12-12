Unprepared: How the spies and cops entirely missed the terrorist

The Royal Commission report into the massacre at Christchurch masjidain last year provides an unusually close and sometimes unflattering view of New Zealand’s intelligence and security agencies. Martin van Beynen reports.

On October 2018, staff from the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (SIS) and the New Zealand Police gathered to test two hypothetical counter-terrorism scenarios.

One scenario involved a vehicle hitting pedestrians leaving the Masjid an-Nur in Deans Ave, Christchurch. The hypothetical attacker shouted anti-immigration and Islamophobic slurs as he fled the scene.

The planning session, as outlined in the report of the Royal Commission of inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain on March 15, 2019, suggests both agencies had carefully identified a threat and were working on a response. It suggests their efforts to thwart Right-wing extremists were in place and on the ball.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand was reluctant to talk about domestic terrorism. A new national security agency may change this

* Intelligence agencies to remain intact in national security overhaul

* Need for better detectives than counter-terrorism agency - security expert

* Lack of clear national security leadership revealed by March 15 inquiry report



Unfortunately that was far from the case.

The Royal Commission’s report depicts the counter-terrorism effort across government agencies -- SIS, Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB), Police -- as lacking clear leadership and, despite the layers of bureaucracy and reports, ill-equipped and under-resourced to gather intelligence and identify new threats.

The picture presented of the agencies as they operated before the terrorist attack in Christchurch is one of blinkered organisations, focused almost entirely on the threat of Islamic extremism, and acting without much co-ordination or urgency to address non-Islamic terrorism threats, even when they some were highlighted.

It appears also that there was little input from politicians and almost no effort to make the public aware of how they could contribute to mitigating the risk of domestic terrorism.

Diego Opatowski/Stuff Andrew Kibblewhite was chief executive of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet for seven years up to February 2019.

Successes

The commission noted the focus on Islamic terrorism threats detected a number of persons of interest with an Islamic extremist outlook.

“There were numerous active domestic investigations and operations focused on Islamic extremist activity that posed real threats to public safety in New Zealand.”

As an example, between August 2015 and January 2018, eight passports were cancelled and 17 individuals of national security interest arrested for a variety of offences.

Not oblivious

Over the decade before the Christchurch attack, the security and intelligence agencies were not oblivious to the gathering threat from far Right, white supremacist individuals and groups.

In September 2011, two months after Anders Breivik’s attacks in Norway, the Combined Threat Assessment Group (part of the SIS) issued a threat assessment warning that a terrorist or violent extremist could legally acquire firearms, including military style semi-automatic firearms.

The assessment said New Zealand’s firearms licence vetting process could not reliably identify a terrorist, extremist or acutely disaffected person posing as a legitimate applicant.

After discussing the assessment with the police, and reviewing information provided by the police, the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet concluded an urgent review of firearms controls was not needed.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Mike Bush, Commissioner of Police at the time of the mosque shootings in Christchurch.

In 2014, two police assessments concluded an extremist could purchase firearms or the components of an improvised explosive device with minimal risk of discovery and assessed there was a 25 per cent to 50 per cent chance of an extremist act.

The SIS was also aware it needed to do more to assess threats from non-Islamic quarters.

In a Terrorism Update published 10 days before the shooting, it said extremism existed in the fringes of non-Islamist New Zealand political, religious and issues-motivated groups and could plausibly result in violence.

In May 2018 the service had started a 12-month project focusing on Right-wing extremist activity. A few months later it remarked the service was “currently unsighted to any individuals or groups who espouse an extreme Right-wing ideology and promote the use of violence to achieve their objectives”.

Avenues of detection

The Royal Commission found there were really only three ways the mosque gunman, referred to as “the individual”, could have been detected.

The first was comments he made on a private Facebook page under the name “Barry Harry Tarry”. The comments mentioned an Islamic school across the road from his Dunedin gym that he used “as a source of rage for his lifts” and suggested such schools should be supported because “it makes them gather in one place”.

The second was a tip-off from the public, such as from gun club members who noted his unusual style of shooting. A member of the public also saw a drone flying over Masjid an-Nur in Deans Ave, Christchurch, about eight weeks before the shooting, but did not tell the police.

“As many Muslim individuals have observed to us, an identifiably Muslim person who acted in the same way as the individual would likely be reported to the counter-terrorism agencies,” the commission says.

The third avenue was through data aggregation, analysis and reporting. That might have captured enough pieces of information to trigger an investigation.

“If the individual had been identified as the author of the Facebook comments, a check of the New Zealand Police National Intelligence Application would have revealed that he held a firearms licence …Whether such investigation would have resulted in the disruption of the terrorist attack is necessarily speculative. It is, however, distinctly possible that this might have happened,” the commission says.

Scott Hammond/Stuff The Government Communications Security Bureau facility at Waihopai.

A report to police the gunman had injured himself in the accidental discharge of a firearm in his flat (which had a common wall with his neighbours) would not have triggered suspicions of terrorism, the commission says. But it might have sparked an enquiry into whether the shooter was a fit and proper person to have a firearm.

The commission does not suggest the gunman’s gaming friend, who knew about his beliefs and acted as a reference for his firearms licence application, or the gunman’s mother, who knew of his sympathies and that he had firearms, should have notified authorities.

Not well situated

While the mosque shooter went about his preparations over 18 months (he entered New Zealand on August 17), the country’s ability to detect him had serious gaps.

Not all of it was the fault of the agencies themselves, the commission says. Due to a limited social licence from the public and little buy-in from politicians, the agencies could not snoop where they needed to and were not given the funds for the necessary capability and capacity.

“The idea that intelligence and security agencies engage in mass surveillance of New Zealanders is a myth,” the commission says.

However, leadership and co-ordination of the national counter-terrorism effort was hampered by a lack of clarity in responsibilities in the crucial area of threat assessment. The agencies operated largely independently and in parallel.

The focus on Islamist extremist terrorism as the most pressing threat meant most resources were directed to that area and, as a result, “very limited” resources were dedicated to understanding other terrorist threats including anti-immigrant extremists.

As an example, the commission mentions the regular intelligence briefs provided by the National Assessments Bureau (part of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet) to the prime minister.

From 2010 to March 15, 2019, these briefs contained fewer than 20 references to domestic extremism in New Zealand.

The commission’s main concern with the focus on Islamic terrorism was the decision to devote the resources to that area was not made by analysing the various risks and deciding which took priority.

“So there was not an informed and system-wide decision to proceed on this basis, which we see as inappropriate.”

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Andrew Hampton has been the director of the Government Communications Security Bureau director since 2016.

Limited resources

The two key agencies in charge of providing assessments of emerging terrorism threats in New Zealand were the National Assessments Bureau (part of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet) and the Combined Threat Assessment Group (SIS).

Both agencies had limited resources and neither had a dedicated capability to look for coming threats. The Combined Threat Assessment Group spent most of its time on tactical reports about security arrangements for visiting international dignitaries.

The police had a National Security Group charged with leading its counter terrorism effort but it had only a few staff. A national security investigations team had four units that were too stretched to do much risk assessment and prioritising of leads. A budget bid in 2016 to beef up police counterterrorism resources was rejected.

Up to the shootings in March 2019, the police intelligence function had lost capacity and capability due to staff losses and use of intelligence across districts was variable. From 2015 to the shootings, the police did not produce strategic intelligence on far Right individuals and groups.

The SIS and GCSB were rebuilding after a damning review in 2014. The first tranche of a $178.7 million funding injection started to become available in the 2016-17 financial year.

New frontline staff were coming on board at the SIS but by the time the shooter attacked the mosques most were still regarded as “apprentices”. A high staff turnover also did not help.

About half of the agency’s resources were dedicated to espionage and hostile foreign intelligence with slightly less to counter-terrorism. Up until 2018 all the counter-terrorism resources had been devoted to investigating New Zealand supporters of Da’ish,​ also known as Isis.​

As at March 11, 2019, the SIS had 32 individuals on its investigation watch list, all of them because of their assessed affiliation with Islamic extremism.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Rebecca Kitteridge (SIS), Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, and PM Jacinda Ardern faced difficult questions after the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attacks on Christchurch masjidain released its report.

Online capability and capacity

Before 15 March 2019 the agencies involved in the counter-terrorism effort had limited online capabilities and capacity for counter-terrorism purposes.

In mid-2018 a stocktake of the agencies’ online activity to counter extremism found that while a number of relevant work streams were underway, no common approach existed. Co-ordination was questionable.

The stocktake did not lead to any concerted action.

The SIS’s development of covert online capability and strengthening of its open-source collection capability as at 15 March 2019, was “fragile”.

One full-time analyst was working on open source research and monitoring and, in early 2018, the covert online team consisted of two part-time officers. Both officers left in mid-2018.

The GCSB provided technical support and advice to the SIS’s online operations team. Its work programme did not include counter-terrorism activities.

The police also collected online intelligence but did very little in the way of training and had few tools to exploit social media.

Did it matter?

In the end, the commission says, the less than optimal performance of the intelligence and security agencies, did not cause the determined and intelligent gunman to go undetected.

“We are of the view that detecting the individual would have depended on chance even if there had been a very substantial focus on Right-wing extremism by the counter-terrorism agencies.

“We find the concentration of resources on the threat of Islamist extremist terrorism is not why the individual’s planning and preparation for his terrorist attack was not detected. Given the operational security the individual maintained, the legislative authorising environment and the limited capability and capacity of the intelligence agencies, there was no plausible way he could have been detected except by chance.”