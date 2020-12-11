North Canterbury scrub fire fanned by strong nor'west winds deemed accidental

Firefighters controlled a fire in Amberley on Friday, one that is believed to have started accidentally.

A blaze which burned through a hectare of scrub and destroyed a vehicle being fanned by strong nor’west winds is believed to have started accidentally.

Four fire crews and a helicopter equipped with a monsoon bucket were sent to battle the blaze off Newcombes Rd near Amberley Beach in North Canterbury shortly after 6am on Friday.

Can you see the fire? Email reporters@press.co.nz

North Canterbury deputy principal rural fire officer Dale Wilhelm said the fire, which had been “incredibly hot”, was contained shortly after 8am.

Two rural crews from Waikuku and Sefton remained at the scene just after 10am “mopping up” hotspots.

Wilhelm said the fire was a reminder for Cantabrians to remain vigilant heading into summer.

“It looks green out there but things can actually still burn really well so people need to be ultra-careful and do everything they can to help us to stop these [fires].”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Jill Higgison said crews from Amberley and Waipara were initially sent to the blaze.

No-one was injured, the fire had not threatened any properties and was not being treated as suspicious, she said.

Police were advised of the fire and the damaged vehicle just after 9.30am, though it is unclear whether they will be making inquiries.

The Amberley area is expecting a high of 21 degrees Celsius on Friday.

However, a change in the wind to come from the south west is likely to bring some relief for crews battling the fire, with the potential for heavy showers in the area late on Friday morning, clearing in the afternoon.

The fire follows several suspicious blazes on Christchurch’s Port Hills.

Crews were sent to extinguish four small vegetation fires scattered across the Port Hills between midnight and about 1am on Wednesday.

The fires ranged between about 40 and 1200 square metres in size – a rugby field is usually about 8400sqm.

A flare was reportedly seen at the time, and police urged anyone who saw suspicios activity in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 201209/8549.