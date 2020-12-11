Weather: Snow is falling in Northern Southland

Snow is falling on Gorge Hill between Te Anau and Mossburn on Friday morning.

Some Southlanders could be forgiven for thinking they are in for a white Christmas as they woke to snow falling on Friday morning.

Light snow is falling in parts of Northern Southland, as temperatures plummeted overnight.

Snow is falling on State Highway 6 between Lumsden and Kingston, on Gorge Hill between Te Anau and Mossburn and in hill country in the province.

There is a dusting of snow on the Remarkables mountain range in Queenstown, and snow had started to fall in Arrowtown.

Police said there had been no weather-related incidents.

The Metservice had predicted snow to fall to about 700m, but it had fallen to 200m in some areas, affecting roads.

Duty forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane​ said snow showers could continue into the afternoon on Friday, but they would be mostly on higher ground.

On Saturday, there may still be some snow at higher altitudes before dawn, but most remaining showers inland should clear, with fine breaks developing, but the odd shower is still possible, she said.