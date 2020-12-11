Body found on Dunedin beach

A body was found on Lawyers Head near Tomahawk Beach in Dunedin on Friday morning.

A body has been found on a Dunedin beach.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to Tomahawk Beach near Lawyers Head about 9.40am on Friday.

She said at this stage police could not confirm the gender of the person or whether their death was being treated as suspicious.

Police were making inquiries and the beach was believed to still be open, the spokeswoman said.

A member of the public found another body washed up on Lawyers Head near St Kilda beach in April this year.

The death was not thought to be suspicious.