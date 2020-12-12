Loved up in lockdown: How a 'Christmas miracle' will see a couple reunited in MIQ

Love has conquered all for James Correia - even coronavirus and government bureaucracy. The 29-year-old has paid almost $1000 to spend Christmas in a quarantine and isolation facility with his girlfriend Kamille Rasmussen.

Eleven years ago James Correia had a “whirlwind romance” with Danish student Kamille Rasmussen when she came to his Christchurch school on an exchange trip.

Now, four months after returning to New Zealand, the 29-year-old is paying almost $1000 to voluntarily go back into a Covid-19 isolation facility so the couple can be together for Christmas.

After rekindling their love affair following a chance encounter on a Melbourne street in 2015, the high-school sweethearts spent the last four years travelling around Europe.

Supplied/Stuff After gallivanting through Europe, Correia and Rasmussen's next romantic destination will be a Christchurch managed isolation and quarantine facility.

They were living in Paris when Covid hit, and with France one of the worst-affected countries they moved to be with her family in Copenhagen in May as the pandemic swept the globe.

While Rasmussen remained in the Danish capital, Correia returned to Christchurch in August and quarantined at the city's Commodore Airport Hotel, hoping she would soon be able to join him.

He tried several times to get an exemption, so she could follow, but was only successful when rules changed in October allowing partners without residency to apply.

Once this was granted, Correia wanted to see if he could pay to re-enter managed isolation so they could be together two weeks quicker.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Correia will pay to re-enter a managed isolation facility to be with his partner.

The four months they have been separated is “by far” the longest time they have spent apart during their relationship, he said, and he wanted to be a “decent partner” by joining her.

“Being alone for two weeks in a country that’s culturally distant can’t be pleasant.”

Correia spoke to an operator from the government's managed isolation and quarantine agency who told him there was “basically no chance” of getting in.

“She said unless they need you to support them in their daily life you’ve got no chance.”

But after writing a “Dickensian sob story” about how his partner was “in a distant land alone on Christmas”, the plea worked – to his “extreme surprise”.

“The person looking at the application decided to grant me that Christmas miracle.”

Rasmussen also had to correspond with the agency to ensure she was happy having him there.

The couple will now be reunited at an as yet-unknown Christchurch hotel on December 21 – and will be charged $3100 for her managed isolation, and an extra $950 for Correia to join.

“It’s like paying for the world’s worst Christmas holiday,” he joked.

Correia plans to “watch a tonne of Netflix” and hopes the couple have a balcony, so they can enjoy the sun.

Supplied/Stuff The couple visit Salzburg, Austria, earlier this year.

On Christmas Day they intend to read Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol together, solve puzzles and listen to Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, he said.

Correia hopes the experience will differ from his first managed isolation experience, which was most memorable for its “frozen pizza and chips” and gaining 2kg from “a lot of reclining”.

But entering a facility again means after being away for five years, Correia will again choose love over his relatives.

His family were “a little bit disappointed” to not have him home in Christchurch for Christmas, but understood his decision – and have agreed to drop off a feast for the couple on Christmas Day.

The pair met in 2009 when Correia was in his last year at Cashmere High School and Rasmussen was an exchange student, falling headlong into a “whirlwind” four-month romance.

“It was that whole first-love sort of experience. I dived in feet first, shed tears at the airport. I was completely in pieces.

“I hoped she was as well, but I’m sure not to the same extent.”

They lost contact until 2015 when Correia was studying at Melbourne University and his friend saw Rasmussen on a street.

Correia messaged her and discovered she was soon moving to the city to study at the same university.

“Within days the flame was rekindled, and the rest his history.”

They now both work in the field of policy research.

Her New Zealand visa is for six months, but they are finalising a partnership work visa which will last two years.

She was “so ready” to be in the country, having been in various states of lockdown for most of the year, he said.

The virus is peaking in Denmark, where officials are talking about increasing the severity of its lockdown. It had 2558 cases on Wednesday, which at the time was its highest daily count.

Supplied/Stuff The couple rekindled their romance in Melbourne.

Correia did not think there was an issue with him being allowed in the managed isolation facility as he was paying and not occupying an extra room.

In terms of public safety, in his experience you could not “leave a room without being swarmed by security guards”.

“And it’s just Christmas, right. At some point you’ve got to be a human.”

A Managed Isolation and Quarantine spokesperson said they could not comment on individual cases, but exemptions to join others in managed isolation facilities could be granted for caring for a child under 18 or to support someone’s “health and wellbeing”.

Since July 13 there have been 424 applications to join someone in a managed isolation facility. Of those 275 have been approved, 31 declined, 92 withdrawn and 26 are still being assessed.