Arrest after man approached school students and made 'offensive comments'

Multiple school students were approached in three Wellington suburbs on Friday morning. [File photo.]

A person has been arrested after police received multiple reports of a man in a vehicle approaching pedestrians and making offensive comments in Wellington.

An email shared on social media signed by Newlands Intermediate School principal Angela Lowe said a number of students from several schools were approached by the man on their way to school.

“This caused considerable distress to several of our young girls,” Lowe said.

A police spokeswoman said the incidents occurred in the Paparangi, Newlands and Woodridge areas.

“Police this morning received multiple reports of man in a vehicle approaching pedestrians and making offensive comments ...The alleged offender was located about 10.25am and taken into custody. Police are making enquiries.”

In the email to parents, Lowe said the various schools had been in contact with each other and students were being supported.

“All our students will be safe walking home today at 12.30.”