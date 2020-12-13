Fingers work against the clock as speedcubers compete for top spot

As the clock ticks, fingers are flying. Frowning in concentration, the speedcubers deftly shift the coloured squares into position. Every second counts, and conversation is kept to a minimum.

“I have gone into the wrong mode of solving,” a competitor sighs. “I have gone into reduction and I don't like reduction.”

LUZ ZUNIGA Ten-year-old Levy Eyou takes his turn judging a speedcubing event at the New Zealand Nationals, held in Nelson on Saturday.

On Saturday, 63 speedcubers vied for a top spot at the New Zealand Nationals event at Nelson’s Trafalgar Centre. Among them was former Nayland College student Ben Kirby, who in 2018 set a New Zealand record of 6.35 seconds for the fastest 3x3 solve in the country.

Speedcubing is a sport where you solve a range of twisty puzzles as fast as you can, explains co-organiser and World Cubing Association delegate Alex Asbery.

There are 17 events, including a 3x3 cube solve, one-handed and blindfolded solves, and evena foot solve.

Asbery said the speed cube was a faster version of the Rubik's Cube gathering dust on your shelf.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff The speedcubing community is competitive, but friendly. Competing at the event were Connor Nicholson, Elys and Levy Eyou, Thomas Swarbrick and Charlie Dowling.

“They have magnets in them; you can do a turn and it snaps into place, like this,” Asbery says, his fingers solving the cube at light speed.

Asbery got hooked in 2009 when a cubing craze swept through his school. He’d practice on the 30-minute bus ride to and from school, becoming faster and faster.

He went on to compete overseas, and MC’d a competition in Australia.

The cubing community is competitive, but friendly and inclusive, he said.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff Thomas Swarbrick works on his solve in a speedcubing event at the national competition.

“It’s a healthy community. Everyone wants everyone to do well. Even if you get beaten, people will cheer someone for a fast time or a personal best.”

As WCA delegate, Asbery ensures competitors adhere to timekeeping rules, and watches for cheating.

For each event, each cube is formed into a computer-generated configuration called a “scramble”. The scrambles are kept under lock and key before the event, Asbery says.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff Ben Kirby, former Nayland College student, is one of New Zealand's best speedcubers.

It’s Charlie Dowling’s third competition. The 14-year-old from Waimea College bought a cube off TradeMe and quickly got hooked. He practices whenever he can, and has some respectable speeds under his belt.

Dowling advised new players not to learn too much, and to get a feel for solving before learning the algorithms players memorise to help them solve faster.

“Learn the basics, and practice and practice.”

How to solve a cube

Speedcubers break a solve into four steps: