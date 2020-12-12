World-renowned Otago professor and 'giant amongst scholars' Jim Flynn dies

Professor James (Jim) Robert Flynn, an internationally renowned psychology and politics professor and free speech advocate, has died.

The University of Otago Emeritus professor died on Friday, aged 86.

He developed what is now known as the “Flynn effect” which to describes the sustained increase in IQ test scores in populations from one generation to the next.

His work led to national attention. He has been profiled by Scientific American, Newsweek and written about in the New York Times.

University of Otago Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne described Flynn – who taught political studies as an emeritus professor at the university – as a legendary teacher.

“We feel the loss of Professor Flynn very keenly. He was a giant amongst scholars.

”His work was highly cited across a number of disciplines, his research made a real difference in the world, and his ideas had an immense reach – from high school classrooms to the frontiers of social science research.

”He was an iconic figure around our campus and there will never be another like him.”

Otago University head of psychology department Jamin Halberstadt said he had worked with Flynn for over 20 years and described him as an “intellectual titan”.

“He was a genius and probably the most prestigious person at the university. I have never met anyone like him. I miss him already.

“The amazing thing about Jim is he saw his intellectual adversaries to be learned from, not shamed or put down ... He never put people down or rejected people on the basis of their beliefs ... He didn’t shy away from engaging with controversial issues. Nothing was off-limits for him.”

Flynn believed the most important research tool was your brain, Halberstadt said.

“He never had a research lab or asked for research funding from me ... His office was like a closet in the department. He just had publicly available data and used the power of deduction to draw conclusions.”

He was also a “big runner” and was still running well into his 80s, Halberstadt said.

“I think that accounts for some of his longevity. He used to joke he gets more and more successful by attrition – just by existing and living there are no other competitors.”

Flynn has long been a fighter for left-wing causes, as well as climate change in his later years.

His 2016 book No Place to Hide argued the world must implement climate engineering in the interim while the world transitions to carbon-free energy, or the planet will pass a “point of no return”.

He was the head of the University of Otago’s political studies department from 1967 to 1996. The university awarded him its gold medal and an honorary Doctorate of Science.

His research Interests include humane ideals and ideological debate, classics of political philosophy, race, class and IQ.

He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of New Zealand and recipient of its Aronui Medal.

Flynn grew up in the United States and his alma mater is the University of Chicago.

He migrated to New Zealand in 1963 to escape the political repression of the McCarthy era.

By that time he had already been fired twice from universities for his political leanings.

In 1967, Flynn served as a chairperson for the Congress of Radical Equality civil rights organisation in the south of the United States.

He has been described as a “hero of the left”, but in recent years caused controversy for his ardent defence of free speech.

His book In Defence of Free Speech: The University as Censor was pulled by his UK publisher, Emerald, last year. The publisher cited concerns about the possibility of contravening British hate speech laws prompting legal action.

In 1993 and 1996 he unsuccessfully ran as an Alliance candidate for Dunedin North in the general elections.