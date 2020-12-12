Bikes and feet traverse Christchurch's northern corridor motorway

Cyclists were able to test Christchurch’s new Northern Corridor at an opening day on Saturday.

Canterbury’s shiny new motorway will give residents “choices” in how they travel, Transport Minister Michael Wood says.

Locals were out on the northern corridor on Saturday for a “walk or ride day” where they were invited to travel by cycle and foot along the new road.

The $290 million motorway connects St Albans to SH1 and the Waimakariri District and bypasses the residential suburbs of Belfast, Northwood and Redwood, with the aim of easing congestion on Main North Road.

The road was closed to traffic and the 10 kilometre shared-use path opened for the first time, where staff were on site to point people in the right direction.

Christchurch mum Maggie Batenburg said she was particularly impressed with the cycleways on the corridor.

“It’s almost like a little motorway network for bikes. There are exits, give way signs and underpasses so you don’t have to cross busy intersections. I was really surprised how much thought had gone into the bike lanes. It will definitely encourage people to cycle.”

The mother-of-two bought an electric cargo bike just prior to lockdown, intending to cycle to daycare then work. However, road safety fears had deterred her – until now.

“I think the more the council can do for safety that encourages more cycling the better.”

The new corridor would also ease congestion on roads that were currently “chocka”, she said.

The open day included an event village with a bouncy castle, ice cream, coffee and sausage sizzles set up near Belfast Rd.

Wood said investing in infrastructure was a “key part of the Government’s economic plan”.

The project would create “hundreds of jobs”, help to upskill local workers and support the region’s economic recovery by allowing freight to move quickly to the Port of Lyttelton, he said.

The Government was “laying the foundations for the future” by investing in public transport infrastructure, he said.

The motorway will have lanes for vehicles with two or more passengers and connect with park and rides in Kaiapoi and Rangiora.

The park and rides would have direct bus services to and from central Christchurch, making it easier for commuters to carpool or take the bus, Wood said.

“By giving people real transport choices, we’re helping more people leave their car at home, which reduces congestion and emissions.”

The motorway and shared path will fully open on December 17.

On January 11 the carpool lanes will be operational, park and ride facilities will open and direct bus services from Kaiapoi or Rangiora to Christchurch central will start.