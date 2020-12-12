Motorcyclist dies after fiery crash north of Christchurch

Police believe speed may have been a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash near Christchurch.

A man is dead after his motorcycle smashed into a tree and burst into flames north of Christchurch.

Emergency Services were called to the crash on Williams St, Kaiapoi about 3.15pm, Saturday.

A man lost control of his motorcycle, which hit two letter boxes before crashing into a tree and bursting into flames, Inspector Peter Cooper said.

He died at the scene.

Cooper said police were yet to identify the man.

“Why he’s left the road is unclear, but speed may have been a factor.”

The crash was being investigated by members of the police’s serious crash unit.