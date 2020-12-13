One dead in fatal crash in Auckland's Mt Eden

One person has died in a two-car crash in Auckland on Sunday morning.

Police confirmed the crash happened on Mount Eden Road, near Three Kings Grove, just before 5am.

The road remained blocked after 8am as emergency services worked at the scene.

While motorists have been asked to take alternate routes, some coffee shops near the site opened for business as usual.

A resident said a loud crash early in the morning woke her up. She had just put her baby to sleep after a feed and was trying to get back to sleep.

“It was loud and I immediately thought, that's definitely a crash. I saw police and other emergency service come straight away but I didn't think anyone had died.”

Another resident who was out walking his dog said he was surprised to see the road had been blocked off.

“It’s not something you'd want to wake up seeing. The cars are right in the middle of the road for everyone to see. My thoughts go out to the victims and their families ... this is so sad.”

Police said the serious Crash Unit has been notified.