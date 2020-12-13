Missing Auckland man Naveen Kishore was last seen on Saturday

Naveen Kishore is described as being around 180cm tall and of solid build.

Police are calling for sightings of a missing 42-year-old man, who was last seen in south Auckland on Saturday.

Naveen Kishore, who was last seen in Papatoetoe, is described as being around 180cm tall and of solid build.

He was last seen wearing a white top with black spots, and black pants.

Police said Kishore may be in the South Auckland or Hamilton area, and may be driving a silver or grey Honda Accord saloon.

READ MORE:

* New border exceptions in place, but many will have to wait for a while to reunite with loved ones

* South Auckland tenant awarded $7k over illegal bedroom, roof leak, no insulation

* Car crashes into south Auckland garage, three injured



There are concerns for Kishore’s safety and wellbeing.

For sightings or information, people can call Police on 105, quoting file number 201212/1968.